No More Heroes 3 picks up The Boys co-creator amid delay to 2021 SUDA51 recently announced that No More Heroes 3 has been delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19, but it comes with The Boys artist Darick Robertson joining the project.

For many, the promise of No More Heroes 3 and its ridiculously over-the-top antics has made it one of the more anticipated upcoming titles on the horizon. The return of Travis Touchdown looks to be as stylish and bloody of an affair as previous games, if not more so. Unfortunately, it seems we’ll be waiting a bit longer to see more of it. Grasshopper Manufacture CEO and No More Heroes 3 director Goichi “SUDA51” Suda has announced that the game will be delayed to 2021 due to challenges and complications from the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, the silver lining is that The Boys co-creator Darick Robertson is seemingly joining the project.

Suda made the announcement via his personal Twitter on September 9, 2020. Although No More Heroes 3 was expected to launch sometime in 2020, Suda has expressed that the challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic have made that impossible.

“All staff members at Grasshopper have been working as hard as possible on the game in hopes of releasing it in 2020, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfortunately proven to be a real body blow to our schedule, causing unforeseen delays in development,” Suda’s statement read.

I have a very important announcement to share today. pic.twitter.com/i4qTdNpYeD — SUDA51/須田剛一 (@suda_51) September 10, 2020

And so No More Heroes 3 is being moved back to a target release of 2021. It wasn’t entirely bad news though. With No More Heroes 3’s delay came news of a major addition to the Grasshopper Manufacture team with Darick Robertson, the comic book artist known for his co-creation and illustration work on The Boys and Transmetropolitan. Robertson will be joining up to provide illustration work on No More Heroes 3.

“We will be posting some original illustrations, so be sure to check them out,” Suda promised. “Please stay tuned for key art from Darick himself, as well as further announcements and news regarding No More Heroes 3.”

SUDA51 recently teased No More Heroes 3 with a cheeky small reveal (obscured by him) during his keynote at NGPX 2020, so it’s hard to know exactly how far along the game is, but with a stellar artist like Robertson joining the project, we’re looking forward to seeing what he and Grasshopper Manufacture come up with. Stay tuned for further information and updates on No More Heroes 3 here at Shacknews.