Xbox Series X price & launch date confirmed by Microsoft, pre-orders announced Microsoft has finally pulled back the curtain on the price and launch date of the Xbox Series X console. It will be arriving on the same day as the Series S.

We finally have the news we’ve been waiting for from Microsoft. The Series S is nice and all, but now the Xbox Series X has a definitive launch date and price. It isn’t far off either. It would appear that the Xbox Series X is launching on the same day as the Xbox Series S. Not only that, pre-orders will be opening later this September.

Microsoft officially announced the launch date and price of the Xbox Series X on the Xbox Twitter on September 9, 2020. The retail price of the Xbox Series X is officially set at $499. Furthermore, the console will be launching November 10, 2020, right alongside the recently revealed Xbox Series S. For those hoping to lock in an order early, Microsoft will be opening pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Series S on September 22, 2020. Financing will also be available through a program Microsoft is currently calling Xbox All Access, which will offer the console, Xbox Game Pass, and EA Play starting at $24.99, according to details on the Xbox website.

Xbox Series X: $499 (ERP)

Xbox Series S: $299 (ERP)



Release date: November 10



The Xbox All Access program is easily a highlight among the reveals, and seemingly quite expanded from the rumored financing we were hearing about previously on the Xbox Series S. The program will be $24.99 a month for the Xbox Series S or $34.99 a month for the Xbox Series X and includes the following.

The console of your choice

Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox & PC

EA Play membership on both console & PC

Access to Project xCloud game streaming

Xbox Game Pass, Project xCloud, and the console might have been expected in the financing packages, but adding EA Play to the deal is an even better prospect.

With the details on ordering the Xbox Series X now out in the open, it’s officially PlayStation’s move with the PS5. Rumors were that we might hear something on the PS5’s price and further pre-order details on September 9. Stay tuned as we await further details.