Future Switch games could be 4K-ready, says Nintendo The next iteration of the Switch could be 4K compatible.

Nintendo has flown under the radar during the big next generation discussions, seeing that their latest console is only three years old. That being said, Nintendo likes to dance to the beat of their own drum, and is constantly looking at ways to improve and upgrade their hardware. We’re getting to the point in the Switch’s life cycle that fans are expecting a more powerful version to be announced any time now. When the new iteration of Switch rolls around, there’s a solid chance that it will be capable of 4K quality, according to Nintendo themselves.

Rumors had been surfacing that Nintendo was planning to release a much more powerful version of the Switch in 2021, adding more beef to their hybrid console. As with that report, the news about the Switch possibly getting 4K support comes from Bloomberg. Anonymous sources speaking to Bloomberg have stated that Nintendo “has asked them to make their games 4K-ready,” which obviously implies some sort of intent to implement the high resolution down the road.

If Nintendo truly is looking to release a much more powerful Switch console in 2021, alongside a strong lineup of games, 4K compatibility would make perfect sense. The standard Switch model sports only a 720p display in handheld, and 1080p when docked. Potentially, we could see a new version of the switch that features a 1080p handheld screen, with 4K capabilities when docked.

If these slew of Nintendo Switch rumors prove to be true, we expect to hear it later this year in a Direct. More recently, Nintendo found themselves making the rounds after making a wealth of Super Mario announcements in celebration of the series' 35th anniversary.