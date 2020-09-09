New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - September 9, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Chris Jarrard
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Xbox Series X price & launch date confirmed by Microsoft, pre-orders announced

Black Legend is a turn-based strategy game based on European folklore, coming in 2021

Xbox All Access program reveals EA Play added to Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost

Yakuza: Like A Dragon gets November launch date alongside Xbox Series X

Future Switch games could be 4K-ready, says Nintendo

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla gets November release date alongside the Xbox Series X

AMD shares reveal dates for Zen 3 CPUs and RDNA 2 GPUs

ESL One Rio CS:GO Major canceled due to COVID-19

Apple to remove 'Sign in with Apple' from Epic Games accounts starting September 11

Minecraft on PS4 will get PSVR patch later in September

Call of Duty: Cold War gets official multiplayer reveal

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Birthday Sega Dreamcast!

Noctua promising more luxurious black coolers

No matter which side of the AMD/NVIDIA battle you fall on, we can all agree that this is...something?

Home Depot cancels Black Friday

Dune Trailer Update

We got the Dune trailer, guys!

More tomfoolery

McDonald’s introduces the Travis Scott meal

I hope we get more celebrity meals in the future. Maybe a Jose Canseco breakfast burrito!

Thank our corporate overlords for bringing back Rick Moranis!

Last but not least, the NFL kicks off the season tomorrow. In honor of this occasion, treat yourself to the newest episode of Bad NFL Lip Reading.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 8, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Canadian hero Bret Hart putting out the vibe harder than anyone in recorded history.

Welp, now my seat is ruined.
Welp, now my seat is ruined.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola