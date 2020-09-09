Evening Reading - September 9, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Birthday Sega Dreamcast!

It is the anniversary of the Sega Dreamcast’s launch. Here’s an article we wrote about what 20 games we would want in a mythical Dreamcast Mini console: https://t.co/WpPOzjq3Lp via @shacknews — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) September 10, 2020

Noctua promising more luxurious black coolers

More black beauties on the way... pic.twitter.com/NtUCkETYDL — Noctua (@Noctua_at) September 9, 2020

No matter which side of the AMD/NVIDIA battle you fall on, we can all agree that this is...something?

Has the Internet gone too far? pic.twitter.com/e3MxJov505 — VideoCardz.com (@VideoCardz) September 8, 2020

Home Depot cancels Black Friday

Instead of a single day, Home Depot said it will offer Black Friday discounts for two months, beginning in early November through December https://t.co/aiUfxofwMc — CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2020

Dune Trailer Update

We got the Dune trailer, guys!

More tomfoolery

McDonald’s introduces the Travis Scott meal

I hope we get more celebrity meals in the future. Maybe a Jose Canseco breakfast burrito!

Thank our corporate overlords for bringing back Rick Moranis!

Last but not least, the NFL kicks off the season tomorrow. In honor of this occasion, treat yourself to the newest episode of Bad NFL Lip Reading.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 8, 2020.

Welp, now my seat is ruined.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.