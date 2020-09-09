Yakuza: Like A Dragon gets November launch date alongside Xbox Series X Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced that Yakuza: Like A Dragon will be releasing slightly early on the Xbox Series X and S.

We’d already known that Yakuza: Like a Dragon was coming on November 13, 2020, but today’s Xbox news has brought along a welcome surprise for those looking to play on the next generation of Microsoft consoles. Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players will be able to play the game a few days early as Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches right beside the new consoles.

Sega announced the special release date for Xbox Series X and S editions of Yakuza: Like a Dragon in a press release on September 9, 2020. While other editions of the game will launch on the originally posted November 13 date, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S editions of Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch on November 10, 2020, the same day as the launch of the consoles. Effectively, players on Xbox Series X and S will get to play the full game a few days early if they want.

Coming to Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, and Steam on November 13!



Launching on Xbox Series X in Nov, PlayStation 5 Coming Soon.



Yakuza: Like a Dragon is an RPG like no other, with 19 outrageously-unique Jobs. How will you rise?



Pre-order now: https://t.co/GnpXvvysgv pic.twitter.com/mdaFzXanVW — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) August 24, 2020

It’s been a big day for Xbox with news coming fast and furious about the launch of the new Xbox Series X console. We recently got an official price and release date, as well as the reveal of the new Xbox All Access program, which bundles a console, Xbox Game Pass, EA Play membership, and Project xCloud together in one package for a low monthly price. Yakuza: Like a Dragon launching on November 10 isn’t too much of a head start on PS4, Xbox One, or PC, but it’s still arguably another nice little bonus for Xbox Series X and S players to consider ahead of the console’s release.

As we inch closer to the launch of Xbox Series X and the release of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, stay tuned for any final details, or check out our other Like a Dragon coverage for more info.