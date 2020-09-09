New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Yakuza: Like A Dragon gets November launch date alongside Xbox Series X

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced that Yakuza: Like A Dragon will be releasing slightly early on the Xbox Series X and S.
TJ Denzer
1

We’d already known that Yakuza: Like a Dragon was coming on November 13, 2020, but today’s Xbox news has brought along a welcome surprise for those looking to play on the next generation of Microsoft consoles. Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players will be able to play the game a few days early as Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches right beside the new consoles.

Sega announced the special release date for Xbox Series X and S editions of Yakuza: Like a Dragon in a press release on September 9, 2020. While other editions of the game will launch on the originally posted November 13 date, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S editions of Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch on November 10, 2020, the same day as the launch of the consoles. Effectively, players on Xbox Series X and S will get to play the full game a few days early if they want.

It’s been a big day for Xbox with news coming fast and furious about the launch of the new Xbox Series X console. We recently got an official price and release date, as well as the reveal of the new Xbox All Access program, which bundles a console, Xbox Game Pass, EA Play membership, and Project xCloud together in one package for a low monthly price. Yakuza: Like a Dragon launching on November 10 isn’t too much of a head start on PS4, Xbox One, or PC, but it’s still arguably another nice little bonus for Xbox Series X and S players to consider ahead of the console’s release.

As we inch closer to the launch of Xbox Series X and the release of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, stay tuned for any final details, or check out our other Like a Dragon coverage for more info.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola