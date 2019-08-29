Yakuza: Like a Dragon gets its latest trailer on the Inside Xbox Series X livestream
Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio showed off the latest glimpse at Yakuza: Like a Dragon on the Inside Xbox Series X livestream.
The newest entry in the Yakuza series is cooler than ever, with summons, kart racing, and more.
Ichiban Kasuga is taking the driver's seat for the newest entry in the long-running series.