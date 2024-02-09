New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Shack Together 001 - Apple Vision Pro, Yakuza Remorse, Disney & Epic Unite

Introducing Shack Together! A brand new Shacknews podcast from the people who brought you the Cartridge Family and the Shackcast.
Joe Stasio
Joe Stasio
2

Hey listeners, Joe here, producer of Shack Together. Today, our host Asif and cohost John dive deep into the spatial wonder of Apple Vision Pro to find out if it's indeed the future of computing. They’ll be sharing their overall experience, remarking on the headset's fidelity, sharing a few pros and more than a few cons.

Next we've got the world’s first-ever Story Time segment lined up for you. From Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's disappointing release to Disney's billion-dollar partnership with Epic Games, we're covering all the latest happenings in gaming news.

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together

Producer, Host, Designer
Producer, Host, Designer

Follow me @beardedaxe. Front-end dev  + musician and audio engineer. I talk games, games industry. Not funny or smart. Producer 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola