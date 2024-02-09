Shack Together 001 - Apple Vision Pro, Yakuza Remorse, Disney & Epic Unite

Hey listeners, Joe here, producer of Shack Together. Today, our host Asif and cohost John dive deep into the spatial wonder of Apple Vision Pro to find out if it's indeed the future of computing. They’ll be sharing their overall experience, remarking on the headset's fidelity, sharing a few pros and more than a few cons.

Next we've got the world’s first-ever Story Time segment lined up for you. From Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's disappointing release to Disney's billion-dollar partnership with Epic Games, we're covering all the latest happenings in gaming news.

