Yakuza: Like a Dragon comes to Xbox Game Pass today

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021, it was revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon is coming to Xbox Game Pass. What’s more, the game is available on the subscription service today.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon launched last year and was a bit of a departure from what we’re used to seeing from the series. Now, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass will have the opportunity to jump in and experience the JRPG at no additional cost.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is available now on Xbox Game Pass. We reviewed the game last year and liked it quite a bit.