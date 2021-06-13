New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Yakuza: Like a Dragon comes to Xbox Game Pass today

It was revealed during the Xbox E3 showcase that Yakuza: Like a Dragon is coming to Game Pass.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021, it was revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon is coming to Xbox Game Pass. What’s more, the game is available on the subscription service today.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon launched last year and was a bit of a departure from what we’re used to seeing from the series. Now, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass will have the opportunity to jump in and experience the JRPG at no additional cost.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is available now on Xbox Game Pass. We reviewed the game last year and liked it quite a bit. For more of the announcements coming out of E3 2021, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

