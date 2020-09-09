Apple to remove 'Sign in with Apple' from Epic Games accounts starting September 11 The war between Apple and Epic Games continues with more restrictions.

One of the ongoing narratives in the gaming and tech world over the last month has been the feud between Apple and Epic Games. Initially sparked by a new feature added to Fortnite that circumvented App Store policies, we’ve seen games pulled from the App Store, anti-marketing campaigns, as well as lawsuits filed. Another chapter in the story is being written as Apple will no longer allow users to sign into their Epic Games account using the “Sign in with Apple” feature.

Since iPhones allow users to access a multitude of personal accounts across several platforms, Apple has a feature that allows them to sign in using their Apple ID. This can help simplify the process, limiting the amount of usernames and passwords people need to keep on hand. However, those that use this feature to sign into their Epic Games Accounts will soon no longer be able to do so. Epic Games has announced that the “Sign in with Apple” feature will no longer be available for Epic Games-related accounts starting Friday, September 11.

Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Epic Games accounts using “Sign In with Apple” as soon as September 11, 2020. If you used “Sign In with Apple”, please make sure your email and password are up to date. https://t.co/4XZX5g0eaf — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 9, 2020

Epic Games shared the news on Twitter, where they’ve been keeping fans updated on the goings on in their feud with Apple. In the tweet, Epic Games urges users to “please make sure your email and password are up to date.” The removal of the “Sign in with Apple” feature will surely cause confusion and keep several users out of their accounts, so Epic Games has actually posted a brief tutorial on their website which details how to retain access to your account once the change hits.

This is surely one of the pettier moves we’ve seen made between Epic Games and Apple, as removing the “Sign in with Apple” functionality doesn’t tangibly hurt Epic Games, but instead inconveniences users. There is likely still more to come in the ongoing feud between Apple and Epic Games.