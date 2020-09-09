Black Legend is a turn-based strategy game based on European folklore, coming in 2021 You'll battle through a world of dark fantasy in the cursed city of Grant in Black Legend, coming to consoles and PC next year.

The cursed city of Grant has been taken over by mad cultists dedicated to the cause of the alchemist Mephisto and both human and twisted creatures lurk in the fog. In Black Legend, you will lead a band of adventurers to discover the secrets of the city, save survivors, and battle the madness that threatens to crush Grant in turn-based RPG gameplay coming to consoles and PC in 2021.

Announced by developer Warcave via its YouTube Channel on September 9, 2020, Black Legend is slated for a launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in early 2021. The game is based upon German, Dutch, and Belgian folklore and has an interesting style to go with it. Players will explore the city, digging into its nooks and crannies. Sometimes that will lead to battle, but other times it could lead to treasure, or a survivor to be brought into your cause. Along the way, you’ll engage in turn-based combat with fanatical followers of Mephisto and other warped creatures dedicated to the alchemist, which are also based upon the aforementioned European lore.

Black Legend is looking interesting to say the least. As players explore the city, they will make discoveries that allow them to employ their own alchemy. Party members will be able to use their abilities and discovered alchemy to put together devastating combos against foes. New classes can also be discovered for your characters to open up new abilities and opportunities in classic strategy RPG fashion.

We’ve already seen quite a few interesting strategy games come out in various forms throughout 2020, including the excellent pixelated Fae Tactics and the tactical western Desperados 3.

Black Legend appears to be continuing to carry that strategy flag into 2021 and we'll be watching it along the way.