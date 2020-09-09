Minecraft on PS4 will get PSVR patch later in September The PlayStation 4 version of Minecraft is about to get something special later in the month, allowing PSVR owners to take their game into virtual reality.

Even under Xbox ownership, Minecraft has managed to remain an experience for everybody, regardless of platform. Even the PlayStation users could jump into Mojang's world builder and get the same level of fun that an Xbox or PC owner would. Now PlayStation owners are about to get something special for their version of Minecraft: virtual reality. An upcoming patch set to deploy later this month will allow all Minecraft users on PlayStation 4 to take their game to PlayStation VR.

The news came earlier this week from PlayStation.Blog. The PS VR version is basically the full Minecraft version in virtual reality with the only major differences being a HUD and user interface built for the platform. Players can look around with their headset while still using the DualShock 4 controller to move around and perform any functions.

If this sounds familiar, that's because it's not Minecraft's first dive into VR. Recall back in 2016 that Shacknews had the opportunity to jump into the Oculus Rift version of Minecraft VR. Let's go back in time and look at what we said about that experience at the time:

Minecraft to me has always been about building, but VR Minecraft's main draw may very well be exploration. It's that sensation of exploring uncharted territory in that first-person view, but it's also about marveling at your friends' creations from the seat of a moving mine cart and enjoying that 360-degree field of view. For the younger generation of player, it's absolutely the kind of experience that could sell them on virtual reality, especially given that it'll allow them to explore the familiar Windows 10/Pocket Edition worlds they've already built.

The PS VR version of Minecraft has been in development for several years and is, in fact, based on the tech used in versions like the aforementioned Oculus Minecraft. There's no exact date for when Minecraft will hit PS VR, but the patch has been confirmed to arrive before the end of the month.