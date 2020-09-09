Assassin's Creed: Valhalla gets November release date alongside the Xbox Series X Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed: Valhalla will launch day and date with the Xbox Series X.

This week has certainly been a whirlwind of gaming news, specifically in regards to the next generation of consoles. Xbox finally broke their silence, announcing that the Series X and Series S consoles would launch on November 10. Many other gaming announcements started to fall in place following this news. This included word from Ubisoft, as the company has announced that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will launch on November 10 alongside the new Xbox consoles.

For a reveal that was so highly-anticipated, these next-gen announcements were made a bit unceremoniously via tweets. Following Xbox posting their news, Ubisoft tweeted that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla would be available at launch on the Xbox Series X and Series S. We already knew that the game was planned for a Fall release, but the specifics are finally nailed down. The game will also be available on Xbox One, PC, and PS4 on November 10. Those that purchase the game on the Xbox One can upgrade for free to a copy on Series X or Series S through Smart Delivery.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is set to be Ubisoft’s landmark release this Holiday Season, alongside Watch Dogs: Legion. We actually got to go hands-on with Valhalla at a digital event earlier this year, and had plenty to say about it in our preview. Ubisoft previously announced that they would be holding another Ubisoft Forward event on September 10. This is likely where we’ll get the final major crop of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla details before the game releases on November 10.

There’s still plenty of time to go until we actually get the next-gen consoles in our hands. With that in mind, there are sure to be a ton of announcements over the next couple of months. We’ll be following them closely, making sure that news is up as soon as possible.