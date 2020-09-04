Next Ubisoft Forward coming September 10 Ubisoft's next showcase event will take place on September 10.

In the light of E3’s cancellation, many companies held their own digital events to showcase their new and upcoming games. For Ubisoft, this took the form of Ubisoft Forward, brief streams akin to Nintendo Directs that reveal new details for the company’s biggest franchises. The next Ubisoft Forward has been dated for September 10.

Ubisoft took to Twitter to share the announcement of their second Forward event. The first Ubisoft Forward went down in July and was home to new gameplay and trailers for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion. The second Ubisoft Forward will take place on Thursday, September 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET. The company hasn’t shared exactly what games will take the spotlight, but we can take an educated guess.

Join us this September 10 for the latest reveals, updates and surprises at #UbiForward — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 1, 2020

Both Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are set to be Ubisoft’s major releases for this fall, so it’s quite likely that we’ll see more from these games during the September 10 Forward. After numerous leaks and rumors, Ubisoft finally revealed Far Cry 6 at the inaugural Ubisoft Forward. It’s also a safe bet that we’ll learn some more about Far Cry 6 at the upcoming event.

Of course, hopeful fans will have their fingers crossed for pleasant surprises like a Splinter Cell game announcement, or some sort of update on Beyond Good and Evil 2. We here at Shacknews will be closely following the event, and will be sure to keep you updated for the latest news out of the next Ubisoft Forward. Be sure to bookmark the page on our site dedicated to the digital event.