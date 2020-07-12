All announcements, trailers, and reveals from Ubisoft Forward July 2020 Did you miss the recent Ubisoft Forward July 2020 livestream presentation? We've got all of the game reveals, trailer, and further news from the event here.

July 2020’s Ubisoft Forward livestream presentation was chockfull of the latest gaming goods coming from Ubisoft throughout 2020 and next year. Plenty of new games were on display and we learned the latest details on some games Ubisoft had shown us before. If you missed the live run of the presentation, have no fear. We’ve got the presentation here, as well as all of the interesting reveals to have come out of Ubisoft Forward July 2020.

All announcements, trailers, and reveals from Ubisoft Forward July 2020

The Ubisoft Forward July 2020 presentation went live on July 12, 2020. During the overall event, we got to see reveals form Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hyper Scape, Brawlhalla, the Far Cry franchise, and plenty more. We got release dates for games we’ve been waiting on for a while, all new reveal trailers for fresh games, and the announcement of betas and upcoming games. You can check out the entire presentation in the video just below.

Interested in the specific announcements, news, and reveals from the Ubisoft Forward July 2020 presentation below? All of the headline announcements from the presentation are gathered just below.

That covers all of the major announcements from the Ubisoft Forward July 2020 livestream presentation. Want more? Be sure to check out our hands-on previews of both Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to see our early impressions of the games.