Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets November release date at Ubisoft Forward

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is ready to storm the British Isles before the end of the year, getting a November release date during Sunday's Ubisoft Forward presentation.
Ozzie Mejia
Sunday's Ubisoft Forward presentation continued with a new look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft's developers went into a more in-depth explanation on the story and the characters that players can expect to meet over the course of their adventure. Players also got a release date.

The latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay breakdown trailer shows off various elements of the Viking invasion of England. This includes Longship gameplay, combat, and more. This includes the ability to dual-wield weapons, fire off bows from a distance, or perform the standard hidden blade assassinations. Players will be able to take part in large-scale Viking raids, hunt for legendary animals, and explore the massive landscape of the British Isles.

Players got to take a closer look at Eivor, who will be either male or female depending on the player's choice. Players will leave the land of Norway and venture out to England, where they will inevitably clash with the Anglo-Saxon population. This means covering the full range of ways that players can combat their enemies, much of it involving up-close brute force action.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will release on PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia on November 17. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (with Smart Delivery confirmed) versions are also coming as soon as those platforms release. Shacknews isn't finished with its look into Viking times just yet. We'll have more on Assassin's Creed Valhalla shortly.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

