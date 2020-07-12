Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery confirmed for Xbox Series X On the Ubisoft Forward livestream presentation, Xbox's Phil Spencer confirmed that Watch Dogs: Legion will be featuring Smart Delivery on the Xbox Series X.

As we approach the next generation of console gaming on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the question of which games will easily adapt to the new era constantly hangs overhead. Fortunately, we just learned one more won’t be an issue on the Xbox Series X. Phil Spencer has confirmed that the upcoming Watch Dogs: Legion will be featuring Smart Delivery for the Xbox Series X.

Phil Spencer stopped by the Ubisoft Forward presentation to share the news about Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery on July 12, 2020. According to Spencer, Watch Dogs: Legion will be one of the games that will automatically upgrade to its best version on Xbox consoles, meaning players can buy the game once on Xbox consoles and then have peace of mind of not having to buy a different copy of it again. Watch Dogs: Legion is the second major Ubisoft game to get the announcement of Xbox Smart Delivery confirmation. The first one was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which was confirmed for Smart Delivery back in April 2020.

More major games getting assurance of Smart Delivery continues to make the Xbox Series X and the transition away from this current generation of consoles a smoother and less nerve-wracking process. Xbox Smart Delivery’s promise that you only have to buy the game once takes the guess work out of whether or not you should buy a game on Xbox One or wait if you’re going to upgrade your home console to the Xbox Series X later. Watch Dogs: Legion has also been a much anticipated new entry for the series, so to know it’s part of the Smart Delivery package is fantastic news.

Be sure to check out Watch Dogs: Legion and all other confirmed games on our Xbox Series X Smart Delivery list. You can also see the game in action and check out our early impressions in our Watch Dogs: Legion hands-on preview.