Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been confirmed for Xbox Smart Delivery Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be supported on the Xbox Smart Delivery program for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been turning heads since it was announced today. The game is set to be a major title on next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but it will also be coming to the current gen Xbox One and PlayStation 4. That said, if you do decide to pick it up on the current gen for Xbox, you won’t have to worry about buying it again if you upgrade consoles later. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been confirmed for Xbox Smart Delivery support.

Xbox Smart Delivery Support was discovered for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in an Amazon UK product listing of the game on April 30, 2020. According the product details written on the page, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla “leverages the Smart Delivery technology - buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X when both the console and that version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are available.”

The Amazon product description of Assassin's Creed Valhalla leads right up with confirmation of Xbox Smart Delivery support.

It should go without saying, this is an awesome addition to the continuous details that have dropped since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s reveal trailer premiere. Since it was first announced, Xbox Smart Delivery has sounded like an incredible winning proposition by Microsoft to ease the decision on getting a next-gen game on current systems or waiting until you have the new console. The fact that it covers physical and digital copies of supported games is even more appealing. It means no matter what form you buy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on for Xbox, you’ll be covered and able to play the best edition of the game if you upgrade to Series X.

Unfortunately at this time, PlayStation 5 doesn’t have a comparable program that they’ve announced yet, but here’s hoping that something will come along soon that might do the same thing for PlayStation 4 and PS5 games.

Be sure to check out our full list of details to learn everything you need to about the launch date and preorder details of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and take comfort in the fact that if you buy it on Xbox, you’re getting the right version no matter what with Smart Delivery.