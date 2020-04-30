Assassin's Creed Valhalla preorder and release date Everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Valhalla's preorder and release dates.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was officially introduced at the end of April, bringing fans their first glimpse at a beautiful and brutal world where Viking warriors strive to wage ware with the English. If you’re looking forward to the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed series, then you’re going to want to know all about the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla preorder and release dates. The good news? We’ve got all the information that you seek right here.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla preorder info and release date

Eivor prepares to wage war on Britain in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

If you’re looking to preorder Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, then you have quite a few options ahead of you. While just revealed on April 30, the game is already available to preorder via quite a few merchants including the Ubisoft Store, Uplay app, the Xbox and PlayStation Stores, and even the Epic Games Store – where Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available exclusively for those looking to pick it up on PC outside of the Uplay app. If you plan on preordering, though, there are a couple of different editions to be aware of.

First, you can preorder the game via the Standard Edition on all platforms. This will run you $60 and only includes the base game and The Way of the Berserker bonus mission. Available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

For those looking to get a bit more out of their purchase, the Gold Edition is available for $100. This version of the game includes the base game, Season Pass, and The Way of the Berserker bonus mission. Available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Next up is the Ultimate Pack. Available for $119.99 as a PC download, the Ultimate Pack includes everything in the Gold and Standard Editions as well as the Ultimate Pack, which comes with a Berserker Gear Pack, Berserker Settlement Pack, Berserker Longship Pack, and a set of Runes.

The Collector's Edition for Assassin's Creed Valhalla includes a ton of great looking items.

Finally, those looking for the Collector’s Edition will find themselves with quite a treat to enjoy. Available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and with a PC download code, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Collector’s Edition includes everything from the Ultimate Edition, plus a specially crafted Eivor Figurine at 30 cm tall, with an Exclusive Steelbook, a Viking Statuette of Eivor that sits at 5 cm tall, an exclusive box, 3 lithographs, and the game’s soundtrack.

As you can see, there are plenty of options available for players looking to preorder Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. If you’re curious about the game’s release date, then unfortunately we have bad news. There’s no specific release date just yet. All that Ubisoft has revealed right now is that the game is slated for a Holiday 2020 release, which should put it on par with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launches.

Now that you're prepared for battle and know all about the preorder and release dates for Assassin's Creed Valhalla