Assassin's Creed Vahalla on PC will be exclusive to Epic Games Store & UPlay

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been revealed as Ubisoft’s next mainline AC game, and it’s coming Holiday 2020 to multiple platforms, but not Steam - at least not at launch. It would appear that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC will launch as an exclusive to the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft’s UPlay platform.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was revealed and premiered with a new trailer on April 30, 2020, and page for the game went up on the Epic Games Store soon after. Steam has no page for the game and it would seem it’s because Valhalla will remain an Epic Games Store exclusive for launch, with the exception of Ubisoft’s own UPlay storefront and client. It is unknown at this time whether Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will remain a timed exclusive or not, but Ubisoft VP for partnerships and revenue Chris Early has expressed in the past that they are not fond of business with Steam, mentioning in a New York Times article that Steam’s model is “unrealistic.”

Regardless, it will remain to be seen if Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will remain exclusive. It’s worth noting that every main Assassin’s Creed game has made its way over to Steam in the past. Even titles as recent as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are available there now, so one imagines Valhalla still has a chance of making its way over at some point.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been interesting in its reveal. Coming off of a Bosslogic art livestream that slowly revealed the Viking aesthetic we now know as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the world premier trailer also launched today. It was confirmed there that Valhalla would be coming Holiday 2020 and landing on next-gen consoles.

