2020 video game release dates calendar

Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches

Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Assassin's Creed Vahalla on PC will be exclusive to Epic Games Store & UPlay

It would appear that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be the first mainline AC game to skip Steam at launch and be exclusive to Epic Games Store and their UPlay platform.
TJ Denzer
1

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been revealed as Ubisoft’s next mainline AC game, and it’s coming Holiday 2020 to multiple platforms, but not Steam - at least not at launch. It would appear that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC will launch as an exclusive to the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft’s UPlay platform.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was revealed and premiered with a new trailer on April 30, 2020, and page for the game went up on the Epic Games Store soon after. Steam has no page for the game and it would seem it’s because Valhalla will remain an Epic Games Store exclusive for launch, with the exception of Ubisoft’s own UPlay storefront and client. It is unknown at this time whether Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will remain a timed exclusive or not, but Ubisoft VP for partnerships and revenue Chris Early has expressed in the past that they are not fond of business with Steam, mentioning in a New York Times article that Steam’s model is “unrealistic.”

Regardless, it will remain to be seen if Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will remain exclusive. It’s worth noting that every main Assassin’s Creed game has made its way over to Steam in the past. Even titles as recent as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are available there now, so one imagines Valhalla still has a chance of making its way over at some point.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been interesting in its reveal. Coming off of a Bosslogic art livestream that slowly revealed the Viking aesthetic we now know as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the world premier trailer also launched today. It was confirmed there that Valhalla would be coming Holiday 2020 and landing on next-gen consoles.

Will you be checking out Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at launch if it’s an Epic Games Store exclusive? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

