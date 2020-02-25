Xbox Smart Delivery - What is it & how does it work? Xbox Smart Delivery is a new program that ensures you should be able to buy your games and once and play the best version of it. This guide explains how it works.

In a recent release of details regarding its upcoming Xbox Series X console, Microsoft and Xbox also introduced the Smart Delivery program. Set to launch later this year, the Smart Delivery program is meant to take the guesswork out of which version of a game you need to buy, instead allowing users to pay once for a game and be able to access the best version of it based on the system they are playing. That may sound a bit confusing, so we’ll be going into exactly what Smart Delivery is and how it should work when it launches, as well as what games are supported.

What is Xbox Smart Delivery & how does it work?

The existence of Xbox Smart Delivery means you won't have to rebuy a game if you get it on the Xbox One and then transition to the Xbox Series X where it's available as well.

Here’s the basic idea behind Xbox Smart Delivery as outlined by Xbox’s blog post on revealing the program. If you buy a game on an Xbox system supported by Xbox Smart Delivery, it is a one-time purchase and you will not have to rebuy the game to play it on another Xbox system if you switch.

For instance, CD Projekt RED recently revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will support Xbox Smart Delivery. Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on September 17, 2020, but the Xbox Series X comes out during the holidays. What Smart Delivery support for Cyberpunk 2077 means is that if you purchase the game for Xbox One, and then transition over to the Xbox Series X later on, you will not have to rebuy an Xbox Series X version of Cyberpunk 2077 to have the best version of the game. Your Xbox One copy of Cyberpunk 2077 will upgrade into an Xbox Series X version to give you the best playing experience possible for the game without another purchase of it.

Theoretically, Xbox Smart Delivery should make the process of transitioning into the next generation of consoles a much easier experience for buyers who are worried about getting the wrong version of the game or are worried about getting burned by having to buy a better version of a game they like when they get the new console.

What games are supported on Xbox Smart Delivery?

All first-party Xbox games and those made through Xbox Game Studios will be supported by Smart Delivery, but other games may also opt into the program.

Xbox and Microsoft have made it clear that any and all games coming out of Xbox Game Studios will be supported on Xbox Smart Delivery. That means titles like Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming Grounded, Halo Infinite, Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, and more will be featured on the program. However, as mentioned above, Smart Delivery isn’t confined to Xbox Game Studios games. Studios and publishers can opt into the program as CD Projekt RED has done with Cyberpunk 2077. It isn’t to say that they will, but it would seem the option is there.

Will PlayStation 5 have a version of Smart Delivery?

At this time, Sony and PlayStation have not announced a comparable program to the Xbox Smart Delivery system for the PlayStation 5. Sony has played their cards rather close to their chest on most details and specs about the PlayStation 5, but also seem to be acting mostly based on what Xbox does with the Xbox Series X, so it's possible we may see something similar in response. We will update this section if information becomes available about a comparable program on the PS5.

Want to know more about the Xbox Series X and Smart Delivery? Be sure to check out our Xbox Series X release date, specs, and details guide. The Xbox Series X is set to launch sometime during Holiday 2020.