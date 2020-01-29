PS5 release date, price, specs Everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5's release date and price.

2020 has finally arrived, and that means we’re quickly approaching the time of next-generation consoles. With the Xbox One Series X set to arrive this holiday season, many are curious exactly when the PlayStation 5 release date is. To help out, we’ve put together this guide which should help you understand the PS5 release date, price, and specs.

PS5 release date

The PlayStation 5 is set to release “holiday 2020”. Now, this could mean anytime between November or December, as this is generally considered the holiday season. Unfortunately, we don’t have any specific dates just yet, as Sony has only revealed the log for the PlayStation 5 up to this point. However, we’ll be keeping a close eye on this one, so check back often for the most up to date info. The PS5's bootup animation and sound supposedly leaked on Twitter yesterday, but this hasn't been confirmed yet.

Nobody quite knows what the PS5 will look like. That hasn't stopped tons of "leaked" designs from popping up.

While there isn’t an official release date available just yet, we imagine that we’ll see the PlayStation 5’s release date hit sometime in November, as this seems to have been the prime time for previous PlayStation launches. It also gives you plenty of time to get it for Christmas gifts, and we’re sure it will be at the top of many gamers’ lists this holiday season.

PS5 specs

We don’t know all the specifics of the PS5 just yet, but Sony has been a bit more open about what the upcoming console has to offer. Sony revealed it will contain an AMD chipset with a CPU based on the third-generation Ryzen processor and that it will support up to 8K gameplay video.

The graphics are set to be driven by a custom variation of Radeon’s Navi line-up, and will support raytracing and 3D audio. The PS5 is set to include an SSD over the normal hard drives of past generation consoles, which should be a huge step forward when it comes to load times. The PlayStation 5 will also include a physical disc-drive that will support 4K Blu-Ray discs. Sony has confirmed that the PS5 will be capable of 4K visuals at 120Hz, and that PS5 discs will feature 100GB of storage. The PS5's bootup animation and sound supposedly leaked on Twitter yesterday.

We’ll update this section with even more info when we have it.

PS5 price

When it comes to price, Sony is keeping things close to the chest. No official pricing has been announced, and we don’t yet know if there will be multiple editions (ala PS4 and PS4 Pro) or if things will be contained in one neat package. The PlayStation 4 cost around $500 when it first launched, so we expect the pricing range to be at least somewhere around in this area. It’s doubt that the price will drop any lower, but we’ll just have to wait and see what Sony reveals as we get closed to the holidays. For now, we can only wait for the next set of announcements.

Now that you know the PS5 release date, price, and specs, make sure you keep your eyes glued here to Shacknews for all the latest info. We’ll be updating this article with any new information that Sony reveals, so expect it to be as up to date as possible.