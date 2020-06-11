PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset & HD Camera revealed in accessory lineup We got a look at a few different accessories for the PlayStation 5 reveal, including the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, HD Camera, and more.

The PlayStation 5 reveal event has come and gone and we got an absolute mountain of new information from it. Between new game reveals, fresh trailers for upcoming titles, and a look at the actual PS5 console itself, it was a pretty solid day for the new console. One of the major things we got a look at was a wealth of accessories coming to the game, including the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, HD Camera, and other interesting peripherals.

During the PS5 reveal livestream on June 11, 2020, Sony finally showed off the PlayStation 5 console itself. But that wasn’t all. In addition to showing off the PS5 console in two forms, we also got a look at a collection of the first accessories that will be sold alongside the PS5’s release. That included the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, which will likely take full advantage of the new PS5 Tempest 3D AudioTech engine previously discussed by system architect Mark Cerny. You can see all of the accessories lined up just below.

As can be seen, the other reveals from the accessory line included the already revealed DualSense Controller (which will feature haptic feedback), a charging station for the controllers, a media controller, and a new HD camera. The PlayStation VR wasn’t revealed in any sort of new form for the PlayStation 5, but the HD Camera will likely provide a similar type of controllerless interface that the PS4’s camera provides currently. The PlayStation 5 is still slated for Holiday 2020, and though no specific date or price point was shown yet, we now have a host of games to look forward to including a Demon Souls remake, Resident Evil Village, and Horizon: Forbidden West.

The accessories for the PS5 look great and all, but the PS5 DualSense seems to be continuing an unfortunate design decision. It remains to be seen if we’ll be dealing with the controller resting on ever more sensitive L2 and R2 buttons.