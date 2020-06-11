Watch the Sony PS5 reveal event livestream here Come and check out the PlayStation 5 reveal event livestream where Sony will likely unveil their next console.

It’s finally happening: Sony is revealing the PS5 in a livestream. It feels like it’s taken an age to get to this point, of seeing the PlayStation 5 in all its glory. We’re mere hours away from seeing what the next instalment will look like, and you can watch it all happen, right here on Shacknews. Please check out the PS5 reveal livestream video below!

Sony PS5 reveal livestream

The Sony PlayStation 5 reveal event livestream is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. ETD on June 11, 2020. You can check out the livestream in the embedded video!

The information about the PlayStation 5 has been slow to come out. Sony has been drip-feeding info, with the company going as far as revealing the logo of the PS5, and then the logo of the PlayStation Studios.

Before then, there was a behind-closed-doors reveal of the PS5 specs by Mark Cerny with Wired. Peter Rubin reported on the event, which highlighted the architecture of Sony’s upcoming console. There was talk of a proprietary SSD hard drive, 8K and PSVR support, as well as an impressive GPU and CPU.

All of this looks to have built up a lot of excitement for the eventual unveiling of the console, and what games will be releasing. As for what games will be on the PlayStation 5, Sony has already told developers that PS4 games must also run on PS5 from July onward. So players can expect some level of backward compatibility with some new release PS4 titles. In terms of next generation games, it’s anyone’s guess. Sony certainly has a few IPs it could leverage for the PlayStation 5 release date.

Speaking of which, we could very well hear the PS5 release date and its price. This would be a major announcement, as not even Microsoft has revealed the price or release date of its Xbox Series X.

With the Sony PS5 reveal event livestream, gamers are going to finally get the information they need. It’s an exciting time to be a PlayStation player! Be sure to check out the Shacknews PlayStation 5 page. We’ve been collating everything and anything related to Sony’s next console.