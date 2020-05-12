Sony introduces PlayStation Studios, complete with new logo animation Sony is prepping for the launch of the PlayStation 5 later this year by getting ready with a new label that brings together all of its first-party studios.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is serious about its branding in regard to the upcoming PlayStation 5 launch. So serious, in fact, that there's a new entity launching later this year as part of the company.

The team just announced PlayStation Studios, a new brand that collects the company's first-party studios. It's set to launch in tandem with the PlayStation 5, which is set to launch later this year.

“We are really excited about this. Over the last few years—and even the last decade—the strength of the titles coming out from our studios has been stronger than ever. We have been thinking about how we unite all of these great games under one brand, and really the purpose of that is to make the consumer understand that, when they see this brand, they’re getting ready for a robust, innovative, deep experience that they’ve come to expect from games coming from PlayStation. So we came up with PlayStation Studios."

There's a new opening animation that gamers will see at the beginning of any PlayStation Studios-branded games in the future, like The Last of Us Part 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, etc.

"You’ve seen the animated asset that will exist primarily during the beginning of our titles, but the brand will exist in a lot of different places," said Lempel. "There are different, shorter animations that will exist in trailers...It will exist in advertising. It will be in any other creative assets, such as the game packaging and the game discs themselves."

Lempel noted that the new branding initiative won't be completely ready for some of the larger game launches this year like Ghost of Tsushima or the PC version fo Horizon Zero Dawn. However, future titles will all include it going forward.

"We think this is a good way to let consumers know that, if they see it, then the quality games they’ve come to expect from us are here. And this brand will exist for well-known existing franchises, as well as brand new franchises that we have yet to explore."