Watch the Ubisoft Forward July 12 livestream here

Set to kick off this coming Sunday, Ubisoft Forward will give fans a new look at what Ubisoft currently has in the pipeline. We’re expecting big reveals like Far Cry 6, new gameplay of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and loads of other announcements when the livestream event kicks off. But how exactly does one watch the Ubisoft Forward July 12 livestream? Well, we’re glad you asked.

Those looking forward to the Ubisoft Forward July 12 livestream this upcoming Sunday will be pleased to know that the event is going to kick off at 11 a.m. PDT. That’s 3:30 p.m. CEST, and 2 p.m. EDT for those on the eastern coast of the United States. This first segment of the show will cover games like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Just Dance 2020, The Division 2, Trackmania, and many more.

The main portion of the show, though, isn’t set to kick off until 12 p.m. PDT, which is 9 p.m. CEST and 3 p.m. EDT respectively. As the main attraction for the livestream event this part of the stream will cover new details on upcoming games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and even a few surprises (like Far Cry 6, which leaked on Friday).

On top of covering the latest games from the publisher, Ubisoft Forward will include a couple of nice prizes for people who tune in and support the company, including a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on the PC. We’ll be hanging around when the event goes live and you can tune in to the livestream via the embed that we’ve included above.

