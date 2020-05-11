Ubisoft Forward digital event to showcase exclusive game news & reveals in July 2020 The newly announced Ubisoft Forward digital showcase will feature exclusive reveals from the publisher and developer this upcoming July.

With E3 and gamescom 2020 canceled this year, major publishers and developers are shifting gears to showcase their biggest game reveals and plans this coming season. Ubisoft just announced their own event in the form of Ubisoft Forward - an all-digital showcase that will show of a large collection of exclusive game reveals and news this coming July 2020.

Ubisoft announced the Ubisoft Forward digital event via the Ubisoft Twitter on May 11, 2020. Starting on July 12, 2020 at 12PM PT/ 3PM ET, Ubisoft Forward will kick off to showcase the latest news and reveals from the Ubisoft empire. We can likely expect to hear updates on a number of major projects, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion, as well the latest on smaller profile projects like the free-to-play Roller Champions. There’s also a good chance we’ll see some all new games revealed during the showcase, as Ubisoft Forward seems set to take the place of any major showcase that would have happened at E3 2020 or gamescom 2020 since the cancelation of both events.

Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more 🎉 Stay tuned... #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/JLYEyF1YnL — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 11, 2020

Ubisoft has been in the spotlight a lot recently with the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. With Ubisoft showing some focus on the next platforms of console gaming, it’s a strong possibility we could see a wealth of further reveals for plans on the next-gen system. With their Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer on the Inside Xbox Series X livestream reveal having left many a fan wanting, it’s also possible Ubi could right some wrongs and show off some actual gameplay in Valhalla as the game's director promised.

July 2020 is still quite a ways away, so stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further details on Ubisoft Forward, including where to watch the digital event and showcase.