AI teammates coming to Ghost Recon Breakpoint on July 15

Fans finally get the AI teammates they've long requested in Ghost Recon Breakpoint.
Right out of the gate fans were not happy with Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Among the poorly received design decisions were AI teammates not being included for those who tackled the game solo. Ubisoft quickly said they would add those AI teammates back in, but it’s taken the better part of a year to make that a reality.

On July 15, 2020, players can fire up Ghost Recon Breakpoint and enjoy the company of AI teammates, something I absolutely loved from Ghost Recon Wildlands. Your teammates are fully customizable this time around, and the sync shot isback. It’s a feature I missed a great deal when I wrote a review for Breakpoint in 2019.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint sounds like it’s getting to a place where it might finally be a worthwhile game to play. Now that AI teammates are back, I plan to jump back in and give it a shot.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

