New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Watch Dogs: Legion gets October release date during Ubisoft Forward

Take a fresh look at Watch Dogs: Legion from Ubisoft Forward and scope out its new October release date.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Sunday's Ubisoft Forward presentation kicked off with the next look at Watch Dogs: Legion. This latest look into the massive open world adventure from Ubisoft Toronto offered a chilling look into the continuing rise of fascism in London through a short film.

In a special short film, the latest look at Watch Dogs: Legion showed off a masked resistance fighter escaping her police pursuers. While she was able to ride a drone and jump from vehicle to vehicle, she was eventually cornered by police forces. That's when a seemingly concerned citizen decided to intervene and pick up the rebel and drive her to safety. He dropped her off at a Dedsec safehouse, where she got to meet the rest of the resistance.

Players also got to take a closer look at the Watch Dogs: Legion story as a whole. Here's where they got to meet Nigel Cass, leader of the private security firm Albion. And Cass has grand plans to institute fascism throughout London in the name of national security. Players will have to use their ability to blend into the world to recruit more people to their cause and ultimately take London back for the people.

After a lengthy delay, it now looks like Ubisoft Toronto's open world espionage fiesta now has a release date. Watch Dogs: Legion is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia on October 29. The game will also come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X whenever those consoles release with Xbox's Phil Spencer confirming that the Xbox Series X version would support Smart Delivery. But that isn't all for this game from us today. Shacknews will have more on Watch Dogs: Legion later today, so stay tuned.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola