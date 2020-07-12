Watch the Far Cry 6 cinematic and world premiere trailers Ubisoft rolled out both cinematic and world premiere trailers for Far Cry 6

Today, at the first Ubisoft Forward, fans were treated to three trailers for Far Cry 6, a game leaked several days earlier. While there wasn’t any gameplay to get excited about, Ubisoft did showcase cinematic and world premiere trailers for fans to dig into, as well as an interview with Giancarlo Esposito who appears to be the game's primary antagonist. Please take a look.

If that's not enough to get you excited, how about the cinematic trailer as a follow up?

Finally, you can check out an interview with Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Antón Castillo in the upcoming Far Cry 6. You might remember him as one of the primary antagonists in the Breaking Bad television series. Giancarlo played Gus Fring, one of the best television villains in recent years. That role almost certainly helped him land this one, and Far Cry 6 is going to be better for it.

Fans can expect to see a lot more of Far Cry 6 in the lead up to its release. It'll be coming out on February 18, 2021.