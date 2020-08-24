Evening Reading - August 24, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

"Quake is in our DNA." Time for some The Great Quak3holio Tournament feels



Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴 LIVE https://t.co/FyE0eBJ7i1 pic.twitter.com/5WuDv7bLxi — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 25, 2020

Me on Monday with emails finding me well

“I hope this email finds you well” Me, finding this email: pic.twitter.com/gSZS5a13P7 — ♡𐐪𐑂 analisa lil foo 𐐪𐑂♡ (@analisaochoaa) August 22, 2020

This Monday was certainly a Monday.

Voting by mail? Nah, I will go to the polls

I am doing it for Corn Pop.

What if Internet cats?

She’s sleepy but really wants pets pic.twitter.com/20AKskXf79 — Valerie Norton (Turpin) (@valeriecturpin) August 25, 2020

Let's check in on Kate's Cat Corner.

synchronized yawning pic.twitter.com/kgMEvGpCfQ — your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 22, 2020

what is busy judging WRONG ANSWERS ONLY pic.twitter.com/71HrnQMOAR — your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 25, 2020

What if Portal cats?

2 cats?

Or 1 cat + portal bags?

🤔 pic.twitter.com/6onN8z6T8D — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) August 23, 2020

Corgis from the Internet

that's a good nickname pic.twitter.com/crjq4oFb9F — Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) August 23, 2020

Yay Penny!

Samoyeds are cute and foofy

samoyeds are hypoallergenic against all odds pic.twitter.com/EntgU6NHpq — Chris Fleming (@chrisfluming) August 25, 2020

They are basically big Lolas.

Breaking the law...

I used to have my own game studio once.



And then I took an Overwatch to the knee. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) August 25, 2020

Overwatch to the knee, that can end a career.

Look at this bird

Falco Lombardi has let himself go.

Fall Guys players come together to defeat a hacker

This restored my faith in humans for the day @FallGuysGame pic.twitter.com/DKL3ORKcFZ — Teo (@TeosGame) August 22, 2020

I don't understand cheaters in that game, or any game. It was nice to see everyone come together to stop the madness.

Neat-O Gif

Maybe Maddog will use it in the weekly gif thread!

Alcoholism is part of common core, right?

8 bottles of wine minus 3 bottles of wine plus 2 bottles of wine is how many bottles of wine?

4-year old duder hits a hole in one playing golf in West Virginia

A 4-year old just hit a hole in one in Wheeling, WV.



pic.twitter.com/uD1zdToO1v — Dan Zangrilli (@DanZangrilli) August 23, 2020

Congratulations, Rocko!

Wholesome content

We need more aggressive politeness and frolicking.

i frolicked for the first time ever today bruh. y’all ever frolic before???? why no one ever tell me about this pic.twitter.com/HH03qAouOE — malik💕 (@AshyMalik) August 24, 2020

After the Zoom call ends

when the Zoom call ends and I am left with my thoughts pic.twitter.com/BBp6NEDg4C — ruby (@roobeekeane) August 23, 2020

Back into isolation we go...

Have some more nightmare fuel

Aarik might be some sort of boner assassin sent from the future to destroy all of our late 90s fantasies.

