Evening Reading - August 24, 2020

- Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online finishes with over $2.3M raised
- Shack Chat: What is your dream destination in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020?
- NHL 21 preview: Dirty dangles
- Super Nintendo World begins construction at Universal Hollywood
- Diabotical devs tease open beta coming in early September
- NBA 2K21 demo available now on Xbox One and PS4
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 strategy guide
- Twitch Art views nearly doubled 2019 to 2020, says StreamElements & Arsenal.gg report
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - 4 takeaways from the DC Fandome trailer
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
"Quake is in our DNA." Time for some The Great Quak3holio Tournament feels— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 25, 2020
Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴 LIVE https://t.co/FyE0eBJ7i1 pic.twitter.com/5WuDv7bLxi
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Me on Monday with emails finding me well
“I hope this email finds you well” Me, finding this email: pic.twitter.com/gSZS5a13P7— ♡𐐪𐑂 analisa lil foo 𐐪𐑂♡ (@analisaochoaa) August 22, 2020
This Monday was certainly a Monday.
Voting by mail? Nah, I will go to the polls
August 24, 2020
I am doing it for Corn Pop.
What if Internet cats?
She’s sleepy but really wants pets pic.twitter.com/20AKskXf79— Valerie Norton (Turpin) (@valeriecturpin) August 25, 2020
Let's check in on Kate's Cat Corner.
synchronized yawning pic.twitter.com/kgMEvGpCfQ— your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 22, 2020
what is busy judging WRONG ANSWERS ONLY pic.twitter.com/71HrnQMOAR— your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 25, 2020
What if Portal cats?
2 cats?— Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) August 23, 2020
Or 1 cat + portal bags?
🤔 pic.twitter.com/6onN8z6T8D
Corgis from the Internet
that's a good nickname pic.twitter.com/crjq4oFb9F— Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) August 23, 2020
Yay Penny!
Corgi friend! pic.twitter.com/SGxZ3SAtVe— CJ Melendez (@CJMelendez_) August 23, 2020
Samoyeds are cute and foofy
samoyeds are hypoallergenic against all odds pic.twitter.com/EntgU6NHpq— Chris Fleming (@chrisfluming) August 25, 2020
They are basically big Lolas.
Breaking the law...
I used to have my own game studio once.— Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) August 25, 2020
And then I took an Overwatch to the knee.
Overwatch to the knee, that can end a career.
Look at this bird
I love this guy :::))))))))) pic.twitter.com/4ID29v3OuV— Bolverk💮♨️ (@Verkbol64) August 24, 2020
Falco Lombardi has let himself go.
Fall Guys players come together to defeat a hacker
This restored my faith in humans for the day @FallGuysGame pic.twitter.com/DKL3ORKcFZ— Teo (@TeosGame) August 22, 2020
I don't understand cheaters in that game, or any game. It was nice to see everyone come together to stop the madness.
Neat-O Gif
August 17, 2020
Maybe Maddog will use it in the weekly gif thread!
Alcoholism is part of common core, right?
August 22, 2020
8 bottles of wine minus 3 bottles of wine plus 2 bottles of wine is how many bottles of wine?
4-year old duder hits a hole in one playing golf in West Virginia
A 4-year old just hit a hole in one in Wheeling, WV.— Dan Zangrilli (@DanZangrilli) August 23, 2020
pic.twitter.com/uD1zdToO1v
Congratulations, Rocko!
Wholesome content
Wholesome content pic.twitter.com/snj8MhQEX5— Dough-Mayne Diego (@Simplemachines_) August 24, 2020
We need more aggressive politeness and frolicking.
i frolicked for the first time ever today bruh. y’all ever frolic before???? why no one ever tell me about this pic.twitter.com/HH03qAouOE— malik💕 (@AshyMalik) August 24, 2020
After the Zoom call ends
when the Zoom call ends and I am left with my thoughts pic.twitter.com/BBp6NEDg4C— ruby (@roobeekeane) August 23, 2020
Back into isolation we go...
Have some more nightmare fuel
Oops... pic.twitter.com/yfvUYFHaAL— Aarik aka Moobs (@Adoroable) August 23, 2020
Aarik might be some sort of boner assassin sent from the future to destroy all of our late 90s fantasies.
