Evening Reading - August 24, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Me on Monday with emails finding me well

This Monday was certainly a Monday.

Voting by mail? Nah, I will go to the polls

I am doing it for Corn Pop.

What if Internet cats?

Let's check in on Kate's Cat Corner.

What if Portal cats?

Corgis from the Internet

Yay Penny!

Samoyeds are cute and foofy

They are basically big Lolas.

Breaking the law...

Overwatch to the knee, that can end a career.

Look at this bird

Falco Lombardi has let himself go.

Fall Guys players come together to defeat a hacker

I don't understand cheaters in that game, or any game. It was nice to see everyone come together to stop the madness.

Neat-O Gif

Maybe Maddog will use it in the weekly gif thread!

Alcoholism is part of common core, right?

8 bottles of wine minus 3 bottles of wine plus 2 bottles of wine is how many bottles of wine?

4-year old duder hits a hole in one playing golf in West Virginia

Congratulations, Rocko!

Wholesome content

We need more aggressive politeness and frolicking.

After the Zoom call ends

Back into isolation we go...

Have some more nightmare fuel

Aarik might be some sort of boner assassin sent from the future to destroy all of our late 90s fantasies.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 24, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

