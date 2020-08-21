Shack Chat: What is your dream destination in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020?

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 released this week with a wondrous applause. With the current global pandemic raging around us, we thought it only fair to look at some of the fantastic places we all want to visit in the brand-new simulator. Join us as we answer the burning question on all our minds: What is your dream destination in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020?

Question: What is your dream destination in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020?

Every Bennigan’s on Earth - Asif Khan, Plans on opening a Bennigan’s

Not trying to get a job in PR when I am done @shacknews. Just gonna open up a @Bennigans. — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 21, 2020

I have always wanted to travel the world, but I am left traveling to far away places in MSFS 2020 now that COVID-19 has ruined human existence as we know it. In reality, I have really been looking forward to my retirement from Shacknews. I don’t have any plans to work at a dev studio or in public relations, but instead I want to open a Bennigan’s. Since I am stuck here in Ohio during a pandemic, and I am still running Shacknews for the foreseeable future, I figure the next best thing would be to go on a world tour to all of the Bennigan’s locations. I hope you will join me on this fantastic adventure, and maybe we can get some french fries.

Universal Studios Japan/Super Nintendo World - Ozzie Mejia, Nintendo Fanboy

Sadly, it doesn't look like we'll be getting Super Nintendo World here in Universal Studios Orlando for a very long time. Heck, at this point, I'll just be happy if we can even visit a theme park at all ever again given how things are going. But I have heard that Universal Studios Japan will be getting Super Nintendo World first. We don't know when, but it's happening!

So yes, I'd love to fly over Universal Studios Japan and get a birds-eye view of Super Nintendo World. I don't know if it's a no-fly zone or anything, so hopefully I don't find any surface-to-air missiles coming my way just because I want a peek at the Mario Kart ride.

The Beach Boys tropical destinations - Blake Morse, Reviews Editor

Aruba, Jamaica, Bermuda, Bahamas, Key Largo, Montego, and finally Kokomo: This is the ancient migratory pattern of the Beach Boys and it seems as good a flight path as any other to start off a MFS2020 adventure. The best part is, since it’s only a sim, I can crank up Pet Sounds in the background and slurp down a few tiki lounge drinks on a chillaxed out flight to a few tropical destinations. Admittedly, most of the destinations are in Jamaica proper, so there will be a lot of bouncing back and forth if I follow the path laid out in the lyrics. Will I get there fast and then take it slow? I’ll have to get behind the cockpit to find out for sure.

Eastern European coastlines - Chris Jarrard, Already living his dream

This week’s Shack Chat asks about my dream destination. As I was the lucky editor tasked with the preview and review process for Microsoft Flight Simulator, I got the chance to fly around the world before everyone else, and I spent large chunks of that time gliding a few hundred feet over the coasts of Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Greece. All of it was breathtakingly beautiful and I honestly cannot wait to do it again.

Egypt - Sam Chandler, Shacknews' Official Correspondent From Down Under

There’s something so surreal about ancient history. Events and places that took place in humanity’s distant past, places and locations that are now ruins at most, and more often than not, entirely gone. And yet in Egypt, the giant pyramids of Giza still stand in defiance of the march of time. I’ll take a flight to Cairo, please. And then maybe a trip around Uluru.

Japan - Donovan Erskine, No Longer an Intern

I love flying, and one of the first things I did when playing the Microsoft Flight Simulator preview last year was fly over M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. However, I’d like to up the ante in the full game. I want to see Japan! Japan seems like one of the coolest places on earth. If it’s anything like what I see on the internet and on TV, having the opportunity to fly over the country in a digital world would be awesome.

Juno Beach - Bill Lavoy, Aspiring Pilot

One of my dreams is to travel to various World War II sites across Europe and absorb as much of that history as possible. Being Canadian, I have a particular interest in the sites that Canadian soldiers visited, including Juno Beach. More than 14,000 Canadian soldiers either landed on or parachuted into Juno Beach on June 6, 1944, and I can't think of few things more appealing in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 than flying over Juno Beach and taking in the significance of that location to my country’s history. It’s only the beginning, though. I can’t wait to think of other places to visit and then journey there in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

Japan - Josh Hawkins, Guides Guy

When it comes to traveling the world, there are a lot of places I’d love to go. Since we’re all kind of stuck inside with this pandemic raging outside, Microsoft Flight Simulator seems like the next best way to visit some of those places. Out of all the places I could visit, though, I honestly think I’d want to go visit Japan just because of how much I’ve heard about it.

The entirety of Japanese culture is by far one of the most interesting in the world, and I’d love to be able to soar through the skies above famous locations and the massive cities that have become so prevalent in media over the years. There’s obviously a lot of places you could go in Japan, but I’ll settle for a nice flyover of the entire country. That should satiate my thirst for travel just a bit.

The South Pacific Islands - TJ Denzer, News on the desk, head in the clouds

If Microsoft Flight Simulator has mapped civilized terrain so well, then I would hope that it takes care of the natural beauty of the world with just as much tender, loving care. Assuming such is the case, I would absolutely love to fly out and around the South Pacific Ocean and the collection of islands throughout it. Fiji, Samoa, French Polynesia, and Palua, just to name a few. These places feature tropical climates, beautiful foliage, and the occasional tree and brush covered mountainside, and I want to see them in all of their splendor, not to mention the gorgeous crystal blue waters that surround them. These places were already on my bucket list to see for myself someday. I couldn’t go wrong with taking a sneak peak at them in the game I’d wager. Basically, if an island looks like you could discover mosquitos in amber that you could then use to make a dinosaur theme park, or just have a sweet tropical party there, I want to fly over it.

British Virgin Islands - Greg Burke, Head of Video

The British Virgin Islands are everything you could imagine when you think out a tropical vacation. White sand, blue water, palm trees and coconuts: The works. The best part? It’s part of the UK, which means no need to deal with the horrible politics and current leadership of the USA! Woohoo!

Houses I’ve lived in- David L. Craddock, long reads editor

Maybe I’m getting sentimental in my old (if you consider 38 “old") age, but my first thought was to visit houses where I spent formative years. I’d love to see my family’s first house in Canton, which I recognize today only in photographs. In 1995, my mom and stepdad broke ground on a house in the countryside where we lived for four wonderful years. I looked it up on Google Earth earlier this week and was inundated with memories. First time I’d seen the house in 20 years. To fly over it, even if it’s not a perfect representation, would be a treat.

Exotic locales- Steve Tyminski, Contributing Editor

Who knows when everyone will be able to travel again so people have been doing the next best thing by using other means to travel. One such method is using Microsoft Flight Simulator. There are a few places I wouldn’t mind checking out in this world. I have always wanted to check out Japan and some of the cool arcades and retro video game shops. It could also be cool to fly over Citi Field and Metlife Stadium to check in on my Mets and Jets. Now that real locations are out of the way, have to throw in some “fun” places, like the Mushroom Kingdom and the Johto region.

What do you think of our choices? What places would you love to visit in MIcrosoft Flight Simulator 2020? Join the conversation via the Chatty comments below and let us know your dream destination!