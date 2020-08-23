Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online finishes with over $2.3M raised Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online has come to an end and the world's top speedrunners have raised more than $2.3 million for Doctors Without Borders.

It's been an amazing week for the team at Games Done Quick. They proved that even a worldwide pandemic couldn't stop the world's best speedrunners from coming together to raise money for charity. This year, they took the show virtual for Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online. After a full week, the event is over and Games Done Quick has raised over $2.3 million for Doctors Without Borders.

As of the end of tonight's stream, the total amount raised sits at $2,309,530. This includes direct donations, Games Done Quick Twitch channel subscriptions, Twitch Bits, and purchases from SGDQ partners, like The Yetee and Fangamer. Both The Yetee and Fangamer will continue to offer their collection through Sunday with portions of purchases from the SGDQ collection going to Doctors Without Borders.

The final run of the week was a laid back run of Pokemon Shield, in which runner Eddaket ran through the full campaign. Near the end of the run, SGDQ surpassed the $2 million milestone, which also triggered the Isle of Armor DLC incentive. The Isle of Armor run allowed more time for the final donation total to rise further.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online entered its final day with over $1.1 million raised. The runners manage to more than double that number with an epic Day 7, which included runs of Super Metroid, Super Mario Odyssey, Bloodborne, and more. That's following a full week of amazing runs, including a memorable Half-Life: Alyx run and an unforgettable Pump It Up! showcase.

Up next for Games Done Quick... well, they're heading into the unknown for the moment. Awesome Games Done Quick is tentatively set to take place from January 3-10. Whether it'll be a live event remains to be seen, because the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the live SGDQ event's cancellation does not appear to be slowing down. We'll be sure to continue monitoring that story as it develops in the weeks and months ahead. In the meantime, Games Done Quick continues to add content on a regular basis through GDQ Hotfix and side events like Fleet Fatales, which is set to run from November 15-21. For more on that, as well as runs from throughout this week, be sure to check out Games Done Quick on YouTube and the Games Done Quick website.

(Header photo courtesy of Games Done Quick Photos.)