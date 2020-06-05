Summer Games Done Quick 2020 physical event canceled, will go online This year's Summer Games Done Quick physical event has been canceled in lieu of an online event where speedrunners can show off their skills.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 is shifting its physical event to an online format instead for the summer.

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place this summer in Minnesota, will instead continue on the internet. Players will run through a variety of games in support of Doctors Without Borders as the event runs from August 16 through August 23. The news came by way of a tweet from the official GDC Twitter account.

"In light of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the on-site portion of #SGDQ2020 and instead proceed with an online-only event, Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online," the tweet read. "For more information, including submissions and volunteer information: http://gamesdonequick.com"

Games Done Quick has been running since 2010, and has collectively raised an impressive $26 million for a wide variety of charities, including AbleGamers and the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

"We would like to thank the community for its patience while we were figuring out the best way to proceed with Summer Games Done Quick 2020," said Kasumi Yogi, director of marketing and business development at Games Done Quick. "We’re excited to continue showcasing some of the most talented speedrunners in the world while observing best practices to keep everyone safe in the midst of a global pandemic."

Keep an eye out for the GDC streams later this year, which can be viewed via Twitch. We'll be bringing you the latest from the event when it happens.