Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 breaks record with over $3.1M raised To kick off its 10th anniversary, Games Done Quick has broken another donation record, with Awesome Games Done Quick finishing with over $3.1 million raised for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 is over, but the celebration will continue all through the night after the speedrunning event has ushered in its tenth year with a new fundraising record. AGDQ 2020 concluded with a total of $3,131,475 raised for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This is a new record for all Games Done Quick events, surpassing the previous record set six months ago at Summer Games Done Quick 2019.

While Summer Games Dome Quick 2019 went right down to the wire before hitting the $3 million milestone, by comparison, there was no such drama for Awesome Games Done Quick 2020. This year's event was able to surpass the epic milestone near the beginning of Super Metroid Impossible, the final run of the week. Everything collected from there was gravy, as money continued to come in throughout Oatsngoats' 2:30:00 run.

Awesome Games Done Quick entered its final day having raised over $1.5 million. Few expected that total to more than double in a single day, but the event certainly had its best games lined up for last. Saturday saw incredible runs of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Untitled Goose Games, a 4v4 Blind Relay Race for Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and Super Metroid Impossible, just to name a few. One of the other big money-makers of the day was a special randomizer run for The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. This run featured the use of a special Crowd Control Twitch extension, which allowed viewers to donate Twitch Bits in order to either assist or troll runner Andy during his playthrough. All Twitch Bits donated went towards AGDQ's final donation total, as did all proceeds from Twitch Bits donated throughout the week, GDQ Twitch channel subscriptions, and purchases from AGDQ partners, such as The Yetee.

This event marked the start of a special anniversary milestone for Games Done Quick. This is the tenth anniversary of the very first Games Done Quick event and, as one would imagine, the world's top speedrunners have raised a lot of money over the past decade. During tonight's Link's Awakening run, it was revealed that Games Done Quick had surpassed $25 million raised for charity all-time.

Up next for Games Done Quick, it's a six-month recovery window before Summer Games Done Quick comes to Bloomington, MN. That event is set to take place from June 21-28, while Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 will run from an undetermined location from January 3-10. In the meantime, Games Done Quick continues to add content on a regular basis through GDQ Hotfix and side events like Frame Fatales. For more on that, you can check out Games Done Quick on YouTube and the Games Done Quick website.