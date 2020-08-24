This Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 strategy guide will help you with every aspect of your experience. With guides on system requirements, ideal graphics settings, controls and keybindings, the best flight sticks, and more, we’ll help you take off and land with confidence so that you can enjoy the breathtaking journey from start to finish.
General Guides & Information
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 released for PC on August 17, 2020. Currently, it is available only on that platform via the Microsoft Store and Steam. Before you buy, be sure to check out the guides and information in the table below to find out if your system can run it and what to expect in terms of installation and data consumption.
|General Guides & Information
|Minimum PC specs and system requirements
|Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is a hog. Make sure your PC can handle the all that will be asked of it when you play.
|How much streaming data does Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 use?
|Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 streams data to you in order to show you the game world. How much bandwidth is it eating up?
|Which version of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 should you buy?
|Decide which edition is right for you when you buy Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. What bonus items are in each pack?
|How to install Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
|Players have had a rough time installing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, so we've got a guide to help you push past the difficulties.
|Best flight sticks, yokes, and gear for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
|Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is better with peripherals. We put together a list of the best flight sticks, yokes, and gear to get you properly immersed.
|Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 graphics and settings guide
|Get better FPS and overall performance from Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 with this graphics and settings guide from Chris Jarrard.
Basic Flight Guides
Learn the basics of flight in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, including how to play multiplayer, how to spawn anywhere in the world, and how to use the Drone Camera to take gorgeous screenshots of your flights. This section will grow with time so check back often to find new guides to help you along.
|Basic Flight Guides
|Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 controls and keybindings
|Here are the basic controls and keybindings for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. These are not airplane specific.
|Photo mode and Drone Camera guide - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
|Learn how to use photo mode and the drone camera to take gorgeous mid-flight screenshots of your journey.
|Hide the HUD - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
|Learn how to hide the HUD in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 to capture gameplay or or take screenshots.
|Spawn anywhere in the world - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
|Find out how you can spawn anywhere in the world with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, even places without a nearby airport.
|How to find the right runway - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
|Ever get halfway to your destination and can't figure out which runway you're supposed to land on? We can help you solve this problem with a simple trick.
|How to play multiplayer - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
|Did you know that you can fly with friends and even see their planes in-game? Here's how to play multiplayer in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
We'll be adding dozens of guides as we continue to build out this Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 strategy guide, so be sure to check back often to find more useful information to be the best virtual pilot you can be.
