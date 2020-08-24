This Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 strategy guide will help you with every aspect of your experience. With guides on system requirements, ideal graphics settings, controls and keybindings, the best flight sticks, and more, we’ll help you take off and land with confidence so that you can enjoy the breathtaking journey from start to finish.

General Guides & Information

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 released for PC on August 17, 2020. Currently, it is available only on that platform via the Microsoft Store and Steam. Before you buy, be sure to check out the guides and information in the table below to find out if your system can run it and what to expect in terms of installation and data consumption.

Basic Flight Guides

Learn the basics of flight in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, including how to play multiplayer, how to spawn anywhere in the world, and how to use the Drone Camera to take gorgeous screenshots of your flights. This section will grow with time so check back often to find new guides to help you along.

We'll be adding dozens of guides as we continue to build out this Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 strategy guide, so be sure to check back often to find more useful information to be the best virtual pilot you can be.