How to install Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Here's how you can install and play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

At long last, the highly anticipated Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has arrived, bringing some truly stunning next-gen graphics. Currently only available for download on PC, there are still a variety of options on where to pick up Asobo Studio’s new flight simulator. The process is a bit trickier than with your average game. We’ve put together a guide to show you exactly how to install Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

How to download and install Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Microsoft Flight Simulator can be purchased from Steam, the Microsoft Store, or the Xbox App on PC.

To download Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, you’re going to have to make a couple of decisions. First, you need to choose which version of the game you’d like to play. Next, which digital storefront you want to purchase the game from. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can pick up the Standard Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 via the Microsoft Store or Xbox App at no additional charge. Others can pick the game up for $59.99 USD on Steam.

For Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, you’re going to navigate to the Microsoft Store/ Xbox App page for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and select “install.” The download should initiate. The install will be noticeably short, coming in at under 1 GB of space. Once this is completed, launch the game. Here, you’ll be asked to apply some basic settings, and then pick a designated install location for the game’s full list of content. The download will need roughly 152 GBs of space, so make sure you’ve got the storage available.

For Steam users, you’ll need to purchase Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and download the initial smaller client. You’ll then be asked to sign into your Microsoft account. From here, the process identical to the steps listed above.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has an install size of approximately 152.4 GBs

While the second, much larger package is downloading, we recommend that you keep the game client running in the background, as not to interrupt or cancel the download. Once finished, the game client will close itself, and you can finally load in and take to the skies.

Now that you know how to install Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, you’re ready to take off and soar around the globe. For more on Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, check out the game’s PC specs and requirements.