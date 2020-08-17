Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 minimum PC specs and requirements Those looking to pick up Microsoft Flight Simulator will want to be aware of the minimum PC specs and requirements before diving in.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will take players on quite the adventure, opening the world of flight to them at a massive scale. With 37,000 real world airports to fly to, and every location on the planet open to you as a pilot, Microsoft Flight Simulator is set up to be quite a demanding application. Want to know exactly how demanding? Let’s take a look at the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 minimum PC specs and requirements.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 minimum PC specs and requirements

Those looking to pick up Microsoft Flight Simulator when it releases on August 18 are going to want to ensure that their PC is beefy enough to handle the wide-open world that Microsoft is putting at their fingertips.

There are three main sets of PC requirements users are going to want to be aware of and Microsoft considers these the minimum, recommended, and ideal. Obviously, the ideal specs are going to offer you the best possible performance, while minimum and recommended are going to require you to finagle with in-game settings to get things performing at its best.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 minimum PC specs

CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460

GPU: Radeon RX 570 / NVIDIA GTX 770

VRAM: 2GB

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 5 Mbps

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 recommend PC specs

CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400

GPU: Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 20 Mbps

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 ideal PC specs

CPU: Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X / Intel i7-9800X

GPU: Radeon VII / Nvidia RTX 2080

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 32GB

HDD: 150GB (SSD recommended)

Bandwidth: 50 Mbps

As you can see, the PC specs and requirements for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 vary quite a bit depending on which setup you’re looking to make use of. Obviously, the closer you are to the recommended or ideal specs is going to make for a much better experience, so try to make sure your rig offers some hardware around that range. You can play the game with lower specs like the minimum, though the experience won’t be nearly as smooth or as high quality as with higher requirements being met.

Now that you know the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 minimum PC specs and other requirements, be sure to head over to our Flight Simulator topic for even more helpful information about the upcoming game.