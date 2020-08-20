How to Spawn anywhere in the world - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Spawn anywhere in the world easily using longitude and latitude in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

If you’re like me, there are things you want to see in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 that could be tough to find. There’s a certain satisfaction from taking off from a nearby airport and finding it, but there could be times when you just can’t be bothered and want to spawn somewhere specific. Well, now you can spawn anywhere in the world, airport or otherwise.

Spawn anywhere in the world - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Thanks to u/GivePLZ-DoritosChip on Reddit, we now know how you can spawn anywhere in the world. Bring up Google Maps, then locate the spot you wish to spawn and put a marker on the map. At the bottom this should give you a small pop-up window with longitude and latitude listed for the location. Click the actual longitude and latitude reading in the window and it will display that in a pane on the left side of your screen. Highlight and copy this reading to your clipboard.

Next, open Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 to the World Map. On the left side of the screen paste the longitude and latitude into the search field, then under the custom reading, click it. This will put a custom pin on your map which you can click and choose to Set as Departure. Click Fly in the bottom right corner of your screen.

Because the location you used is not an airport, you’ll spawn into the world already flying the plane you chose, and you’ll be at the custom location you chose. While it might not promote the organic discovery craved by some, it’s a quick way to see some cool things in the world without having to wait. Maybe you want to show someone your house in the game? Now you can spawn in and instantly do that without having to make them sit through 20 minutes of flight.

For more help with more of the ins and outs of being a virtual pilot, visit our Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 tag on Shacknews.