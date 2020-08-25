All aircraft - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
Browse through statistics for every aircraft available in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, including cruise speed, max altitude, endurance, and range.
There are currently 31 aircraft available for use in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Some of them are locked behind special editions of the game, and some are bought through the in-game Marketplace, but there are 31 options for players to take to the skies. In this guide, we'll list all 31 options, including some key statistics about each that will help you choose the right aircraft for your journey.
Last updated on August 25, 2020 at 6:40 p.m. EDT
All aircraft - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
Note: The verison of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 required to use each aircraft is indicated next to its name. Where you see (Premium/Premium Deluxe), both versions feature the aircraft. If the aircraft must be purchased from the Marketplace that is also indicated.
|All Aircraft - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
|Aircraft
|Cruise Speed
|Max Altitude
|Endurance
|Range
|Turboprops
|Daher - TMB 930
|330 KTAS
|31,000 Ft
|5 Hr
|1,730 NM
|Textron Aviation - Beechcraft King Air 350i
|244 KTAS
|35,000 Ft
|6 Hr
|1,806 NM
|Textron Aviation - Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX
|195 KTAS
|25,000 Ft
|7 Hr
|964 NM
|Airliners
|Airbus - A320neo
|455 KTAS
|39,800 Ft
|7 Hr
|3,500 NM
|Boeing - 747-8 Intercontinental
|493 KTAS
|43,100 Ft
|16 Hr
|8,000 NM
|Boeing - 787-10 Dreamliner (Premium/Premium Deluxe)
|495 KTAS
|41,100 Ft
|13 Hr
|6,430 NM
|Jets
|Textron Aviation - Cessna Citation CJ4
|451 KTAS
|45,000 Ft
|5 Hr
|2,165 NM
|Textron Aviation - Cessna Citation Longitude (Premium/Premium Deluxe)
|483 KTAS
|45,000 Ft
|7 Hr
|3,500 NM
|Propellers
|Aviat - Pitts Special S2S
|150 KTAS
|15,000 Ft
|2 Hr
|298 NM
|Carenado - CT182T Skylane (Marketplace)
|145 KTAS
|20,000 Ft
|6 Hr
|971 NM
|Cirrus - SR22 (Premium/Premium Deluxe)
|150 KTAS
|17,500 Ft
|5 Hr
|800 NM
|Cub Crafter - X Cub
|126 KTAS
|14,000 Ft
|6 Hr
|695 NM
|Diamond Aircraft - DA40 TDI (Premium Deluxe)
|120 KTAS
|16,400 Ft
|6 Hr
|741 NM
|Diamond Aircraft - DA40NG
|125 KTAS
|16,400 Ft
|6 Hr
|940 NM
|Diamond Aircraft - DA62
|171 KTAS
|20,000 Ft
|7 Hr
|1,283 NM
|Diamond Aircraft - DV20 (Premium Deluxe)
|110 KTAS
|13,120 Ft
|6 Hr
|630 NM
|Extra - EXTRA 330LT
|150 KTAS
|10,000 Ft
|5 Hr
|600 NM
|Flight Design - Flight Design CTSL
|120 KTAS
|15,000 Ft
|6 Hr
|780 NM
|ICON - A5
|85 KTAS
|15,000 Ft
|6 Hr
|427 NM
|JMB Aircraft - VL-3
|130 KTAS
|13,000 Ft
|5 Hr
|690 NM
|Pipistrel - Virus SW121 (Premium/Premium Deluxe)
|90 KTAS
|16,000 Ft
|6 Hr
|642 NM
|Robin - Cap10
|135 KTAS
|16,000 Ft
|5 Hr
|650 NM
|Robin - DR2400/100 Cadet
|115 KTAS
|14,000 Ft
|4 Hr
|550 NM
|Textron Aviation - Beechcraft Baron G58 (Premium Deluxe)
|176 KTAS
|20,688 Ft
|7 Hr
|1,480 NM
|Textron Aviation - Beechcraft Bonanza G36
|176 KTAS
|18,500 Ft
|6 Hr
|920 NM
|Textron Aviation - Cessna 152
|107 KTAS
|14,700 Ft
|5 Hr
|415 NM
|Textron Aviation - Cessna 152 Aerobat (Premium Deluxe)
|107 KTAS
|14,700 Ft
|5 Hr
|415 NM
|Textron Aviation - Cessna 172 Skyhawk (Premium Deluxe)
|124 KTAS
|14,000 Ft
|5 Hr
|640 NM
|Textron Aviation - Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000)
|124 KTAS
|14,000 Ft
|5 Hr
|640 NM
|Zlin Aviation - Savage Cub
|91 KTAS
|14,400 Ft
|4 Hr
|377 NM
|Zlin Aviation - Shock Ultra (Premium/Premium Deluxe)
|78 KTAS
|15,750 Ft
|5 Hr
|323 NM
Keep in mind these are very basic statistics for what are very complicated aircraft. Use this list to help you choose a plane that's right for your journey, but also make sure to stop by our Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 strategy guide for more in-depth content to help you take off, stay in the sky, and land safely at your destination. There's nothing more frustrating than crash landing after an hour-long flight.
-
Bill Lavoy posted a new article, All aircraft - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020