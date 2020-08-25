All aircraft - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Browse through statistics for every aircraft available in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, including cruise speed, max altitude, endurance, and range.

There are currently 31 aircraft available for use in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Some of them are locked behind special editions of the game, and some are bought through the in-game Marketplace, but there are 31 options for players to take to the skies. In this guide, we'll list all 31 options, including some key statistics about each that will help you choose the right aircraft for your journey.

Last updated on August 25, 2020 at 6:40 p.m. EDT

Note: The verison of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 required to use each aircraft is indicated next to its name. Where you see (Premium/Premium Deluxe), both versions feature the aircraft. If the aircraft must be purchased from the Marketplace that is also indicated.

All Aircraft - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Aircraft Cruise Speed Max Altitude Endurance Range Turboprops Daher - TMB 930 330 KTAS 31,000 Ft 5 Hr 1,730 NM Textron Aviation - Beechcraft King Air 350i 244 KTAS 35,000 Ft 6 Hr 1,806 NM Textron Aviation - Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX 195 KTAS 25,000 Ft 7 Hr 964 NM Airliners Airbus - A320neo 455 KTAS 39,800 Ft 7 Hr 3,500 NM Boeing - 747-8 Intercontinental 493 KTAS 43,100 Ft 16 Hr 8,000 NM Boeing - 787-10 Dreamliner (Premium/Premium Deluxe) 495 KTAS 41,100 Ft 13 Hr 6,430 NM Jets Textron Aviation - Cessna Citation CJ4 451 KTAS 45,000 Ft 5 Hr 2,165 NM Textron Aviation - Cessna Citation Longitude (Premium/Premium Deluxe) 483 KTAS 45,000 Ft 7 Hr 3,500 NM Propellers Aviat - Pitts Special S2S 150 KTAS 15,000 Ft 2 Hr 298 NM Carenado - CT182T Skylane (Marketplace) 145 KTAS 20,000 Ft 6 Hr 971 NM Cirrus - SR22 (Premium/Premium Deluxe) 150 KTAS 17,500 Ft 5 Hr 800 NM Cub Crafter - X Cub 126 KTAS 14,000 Ft 6 Hr 695 NM Diamond Aircraft - DA40 TDI (Premium Deluxe) 120 KTAS 16,400 Ft 6 Hr 741 NM Diamond Aircraft - DA40NG 125 KTAS 16,400 Ft 6 Hr 940 NM Diamond Aircraft - DA62 171 KTAS 20,000 Ft 7 Hr 1,283 NM Diamond Aircraft - DV20 (Premium Deluxe) 110 KTAS 13,120 Ft 6 Hr 630 NM Extra - EXTRA 330LT 150 KTAS 10,000 Ft 5 Hr 600 NM Flight Design - Flight Design CTSL 120 KTAS 15,000 Ft 6 Hr 780 NM ICON - A5 85 KTAS 15,000 Ft 6 Hr 427 NM JMB Aircraft - VL-3 130 KTAS 13,000 Ft 5 Hr 690 NM Pipistrel - Virus SW121 (Premium/Premium Deluxe) 90 KTAS 16,000 Ft 6 Hr 642 NM Robin - Cap10 135 KTAS 16,000 Ft 5 Hr 650 NM Robin - DR2400/100 Cadet 115 KTAS 14,000 Ft 4 Hr 550 NM Textron Aviation - Beechcraft Baron G58 (Premium Deluxe) 176 KTAS 20,688 Ft 7 Hr 1,480 NM Textron Aviation - Beechcraft Bonanza G36 176 KTAS 18,500 Ft 6 Hr 920 NM Textron Aviation - Cessna 152 107 KTAS 14,700 Ft 5 Hr 415 NM Textron Aviation - Cessna 152 Aerobat (Premium Deluxe) 107 KTAS 14,700 Ft 5 Hr 415 NM Textron Aviation - Cessna 172 Skyhawk (Premium Deluxe) 124 KTAS 14,000 Ft 5 Hr 640 NM Textron Aviation - Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000) 124 KTAS 14,000 Ft 5 Hr 640 NM Zlin Aviation - Savage Cub 91 KTAS 14,400 Ft 4 Hr 377 NM Zlin Aviation - Shock Ultra (Premium/Premium Deluxe) 78 KTAS 15,750 Ft 5 Hr 323 NM

Keep in mind these are very basic statistics for what are very complicated aircraft. Use this list to help you choose a plane that's right for your journey, but also make sure to stop by our Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 strategy guide for more in-depth content to help you take off, stay in the sky, and land safely at your destination. There's nothing more frustrating than crash landing after an hour-long flight.