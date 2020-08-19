Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 controls and keybindings Find out everything you need to know to tackle take-off and landing with these Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 controls and keybindings.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 delivers one of the best flight sims that players have ever managed to get their hands on. With that greatness comes some caveats, though, including quite a few complex control schemes. To help you master the art of flying we’ve put together this guide to all of the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 controls and keybindings. When we’re done, you’ll have a better idea of what buttons you need to press and what each one does.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 controls and keybindings

It should go without saying, but we’ve got a lot of information to cover here. Because of that, we’ve broken this guide down into an easy to follow table that should make it much simpler to keep up with all the controls without having to scrolls through multiple pages. We’ll be updating this guide quite a bit over the coming weeks with all the controls and keybindings for each and every plane. To make navigation easy you can press Control + F on your keyboard and then type in the specific setting you're looking for. We'll also be adding in a table of contents as we add each individual plane later down the road.

You're going to need help if you want to control all those different instruments in your plane.

Of course, before we start diving into the various planes that you can fly, let’s go over the most basic controls and keybindings for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Below we've broken down the default settings that you'll need to know. Keep in mind that the controls and keybindings can vary depending on what plane you are flying. As such, be sure to pay careful attention to each aircraft-specific section of this guide.

General Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Controls and Keybindings Action Keybinding MOUSE CAMERA SETTINGS Cockpit Camera Toggle Cockpit Focus Mode RMB Lookaround in Cockpit Mouse Axis X and Y Toggle Cockpit Freelook (HOLD) RMB Toggle Cockpit Freelook MMB Unzoom Cockpit View Mouse Wheel Down Zoom Cockpit View Mouse Wheel Up External Camera Toggle External View Focus RMB Look Around Aircraft External Mouse Axis X and Y Unzoom External View Mouse Wheel Down External View Freelook MMB Toggle External View Freelock (HOLD) RMB Zoom External View Mouse Wheel Up Instrument Views Toggle Instrument View Freelook MMB Toggle Instruments View Freelook (HOLD) RMB Radio DME MMB MISCELLANEOUS Toggle Fuel Pump Alt + P Toggle Marker Sound Control + 3 Minus Control + Num- Plus Control + Num+ Toggle Pushback Shift + P Request Fuel Shift + F Display Navlog N Display Map V Sim Rate R Skip RTC Backspace New UI Window Mode Right Alt Toggle Delegate Control to Copilot Contrl + Alt + X INSTRUMENTS AND SYSTEMS Anti Ice Toggle Anti Ice H Toggle Pitot Heat Shift + H Electrics Toggle Master Alternator Alt + A Toggle Master Battery Alt + B Toggle Master Battery & Alternator Shift + M Engine Instruments Decrease Cowl Flap Shift + Control + C Select Engine E Auto Start Engine Control + E Engine Autostop Shift + Control + E Increase Cowl Flap Shift + Control + V Magneto M Magnetos Both Shift + Alt + F Magnetos Left Shift + Alt + S Magnetos Off Shift + Alt + Q Magnetos Right Shift + Alt + D Magnetos Start Shift + Alt + G Toggle Master Ignition Switch Alt + I Flight Instruments Select Airspeed Bug Shift + Control + R Select Altitude Bug Shift + Control + Z Toggle autorudder Shift + Control + U Set Altimeter B Decrease Heading Bug Control + Delete Increase Heading Bug Control + Insert Select Heading Bug Shift + Control + H Set Heading Indicator D Toggle Alternate Static Alt + S Fuel Toggle Fuel Dump Shift + Control + D Fuel Selector 1 All Alt + W Fuel Selector 1 Off Control + Alt + W Toggle All Fuel Valves Alt + V CAMERA Slew Mode Slew Translate Up (Slow) F3 Slew Translate Up (Fast) F4 Slew Translate Backward Num 2 Slew Translate Forward Num 8 Slew Translate Down (Fast) F1 Slew Translate Down (Slow) A Slew Y Axis Translation Freeze F2 Slew Roll Left Num 7 Slew Roll Right Num 9 Slew X Axis Translation Freeze Num 5 Slew Yaw Left Num 1 Slew Yaw Right Num 3 Slew Translate Left Num 4 Slew Pitch Down (Fast) F8 Slew Pitch Freeze F6 Slew Pitch Down Num 0 Slew Pitch Up 9 Slew Pitch Up (Fast) F5 Slew Pitch Up (Slow) F7 Slew Translate Right Num 6 Toggle Slew Mode Y Camera Mode Switches Cockpit / External View Mode END Toggle Drone Insert Cockpit Camera Load Custom Camera 0 Alt + 0 Load Custom Camera 1 Alt + 1 Load Custom Camera 2 Alt + 2 Load Custom Camera 3 Alt + 3 Load Custom Camera 4 Alt + 4 Load Custom Camera 5 Alt + 5 Load Custom Camera 6 Alt + 6 Load Custom Camera 7 Alt + 7 Load Custom Camera 8 Alt + 8 Load Custom Camera 9 Alt + 9 Load Next Custom Camera K Load Previous Custom Camera Shift + K / Right Shift + K Save Custom Camera 0 Control + Alt + 0 Save Custom Camera 1 Control + Alt + 1 Save Custom Camera 2 Control + Alt + 2 Save Custom Camera 3 Control + Alt + 3 Save Custom Camera 4 Control + Alt + 4 Save Custom Camera 5 Control + Alt + 5 Save Custom Camera 6 Control + Alt + 6 Save Custom Camera 7 Control + Alt + 7 Save Custom Camera 8 Control + Alt + 8 Save Custom Camera 9 Control + Alt + 9 Decrease Cockpit View Height Down Arrow Increase Cockpit View Height Up Arrow Translate Cockpit View Backward Right Alt + Down Arrow / Alt + Down Arrow Translate Cockpit View Forward Right Alt + Up Arrow / Alt + Up Arrow Translate Cockpit View Left Left Arrow Translate Cockpit View Right Right Arrow Cockpit Look Down Shift + Down Arrow / Right Shift + Down Arrow Cockpit Look Left Shift + Left Arrow / Right Shift _ Left Arrow Cockpit Look Right Shift + Right Arrow / Right Shift + Right Arrow Cockpit Look Up Shift + Up Arrow / Right Shift + Up Arrow Cockpit Quickview Up Control + Up Arrow / Right Control + Up Arrow Cockpit Quickview Rear Control + Down Arrow / Right Control + Down Arrow Cockpit Quickview Right Control + Right / Right Control + Right Arrow Cockpit Quickview Left Control + Left Arrow / Right Control + Left Arrow Cockpit View Quickview Cycle Q Reset Cockpit View Control + Space / F Cockpit View Upper Space Unzoom Cockpit View - Toggle Smart Camera S Zoom Cockpit View = Drone Camera Toggle Drone Depth of Field F1 Toggle Foreground Blur F5 Drone Top Down View Control + Space Attach Drone to Next Target Control + Page Up Attach Drone to Previous Target Control + Page Down Toggle Drone Auto Exposure Control + F4 Toggle Drone Auto Focus F4 Decrease Auto Drone Rotation Speed F3 Decrease Drone Translation Speed F1 Decrease Drone Depth of Field F2 Increase Drone Depth of Field F3 Decrease Drone Exposure Control + F2 Increase Drone Exposure Control + F3 Increase Drone Rotation Speed F4 Increase Drone Translation Speed F2 Lock Drone to Next Target T Lock Drone to Previous Target Shift + T Translate Drone Backward S Translate Drone Down F Translate Drone Forward W Translate Drone Left A Translate Drone Right D Translate Drone Up R Reset Drone Roll Space Reset Drone Target Offset Num 5 Pitch Drone Down Num 2 Roll Drone Right Num 9 Pitch Drone Up Num 8 Yaw Drone Left Num 4 Yaw Drone Right Num 6 Roll Drone Left Num 7 Toggle Drone Follow Mode Tab Toggle Drone Lock Mode Control + Tab Increase Drone Zoom Num+ Decrease Drone Zoom Num- Toggle Plane Controls C External Camera Reset External View Control + Space / F External Quickview Left Control + Left Arrow / Right Control + Left Arrow External Quickview Rear Control + Down Arrow / Right Control + Down Arrow External Quickview Right Control + Right Arrow / Right Control + Right Arrow External Quickview Top Control + Up Arrow / Right Control + Up Arrow Unzoom External View - Zoom External View = Fixed Camera Toggled Fixed Camera 10 Control + Shift + 0 Toggled Fixed Camera 1 Control + Shift + 1 Toggled Fixed Camera 2 Control + Shift + 2 Toggled Fixed Camera 3 Control + Shift + 3 Toggled Fixed Camera 4 Control + Shift + 4 Toggled Fixed Camera 5 Control + Shift + 5 Toggled Fixed Camera 6 Control + Shift + 6 Toggled Fixed Camera 7 Control + Shift + 7 Toggled Fixed Camera 8 Control + Shift + 8 Toggled Fixed Camera 9 Control + Shift + 9 Reset Fixed Camera F Previous Fixed Camera Shift + A Next Fixed Camera A Instrument Views Select Next POI Page Up Reset Smartcam Control + F Set custom Smartcam Target T Next Smartcam Target Page Up + Control Camera AI Player Home + Control Previous Smartcam Target Page Down + Control Toggle Follow Smartcam Target Page Down Unset Custom Smartcam Target Shift +T Previous Instrument View Shift + A Next Instrument View A Toggle Instrument View 10 Control + 0 Toggle Instrument View 1 Control +1 Toggle Instrument View 2 Control + 2 Toggle Instrument View 3 Control + 3 Toggle Instrument View 4 Control + 4 Toggle Instrument View 5 Control + 5 Toggle Instrument View 6 Control + 6 Toggle Instrument View 7 Control + 7 Toggle Instrument View 8 Control + 8 Toggle Instrument View 9 Control + 9 AUTOPILOT Autopilot Airspeed Hold Alt + R Decrease Autopilot Reference Altitude Control + Page Down Increase Autopilot Reference Altitude Control + Page Up Toggle Autopilot Approach Hold Control + A Toggle Autopilot Attitude Hold Control + T Toggle Autopilot Localizer Hold Control + O Toggle Autopilot Mach Hold Control + M Toggle Autopilot Master Z Autopilot N1 Hold Control + S Decrease Autopilot N1 Reference Control + END Increase Autopilot N1 Reference Control + Home Autopilot Nav 1 Hold Control + N Decrease Autopilot Reference Airspeed Shift + Control + Delete Increase Autopilot Reference Airspeed Shift + Control + Insert Decrease Autopilot Reference VS Control + END Increase Autopilot Reference VS Control + Home Toggle Autopilot Wing Leveler Control + V Autopilot Off Shift + Alt + Z Autopilot On Alt + Z Arm Auto Throttle Shift + R Auto Throttle to GA Shift + Control + G Toggle Avionics Master Page Up Toggle Flight Director Control + F Toggle Yaw Damper Control + D BRAKES Brakes Num Delete Left Brake Num* Right Brake Num- Toggle Parking Brakes Control + Num Delete FLIGHT CONTROL SURFACES Primary Control Surfaces Aileron Left (Roll Left) Num 4 Aileron Right (Roll Right) Num 6 Center Ailer Rudder Num 5 Elevator Down (Pitch Down) Num 8 Elevator Up (Pitch Up) Num 2 Toggle Water Rudder Control + W Rudder Left (Yaw Left) Num 0 Rudder Right (Yaw Right) Enter Secondary Control Surfaces Decrease Flaps F6 Extend Flaps F8 Increase Flaps F7 Retract Flaps F5 Toggle Spoilers Num / Control Trimming Surfaces Aileron Trim Left Control + Num 4 Aileron Trim Right Control + Num 6 Rudder Trim Left Control + Num 0 Rudder Trim Right Control + Enter Elavator Trim Down (Nose Down) Num 7 Elevator Trim Up (Nose Up Num 1 LANDING GEAR Toggle Landing Gear G Gear Down Control + G Toggle Tail Wheel Lock Shift + G LIGHTS Exterior Lights Toggle Landing Lights Control + L Landing Lights Down Shift + Control + Num 2 Landing Lights Home Shift + Control + Num 5 Landing Lights Left Shift + Control + Num 4 Landing Lights Right Shift + Control + Num 6 Landing Lights Up Shift + Control + Num 8 Toggle Strobes O Toggle Beacon Lights Alt + H Toggle Nav Lights Alt + N Toggle Taxi Lights Alt + J Interior Lights Toggle Flashlight Alt + L Toggle Lights L MENU Toggle Active Pause Pause Toggle Basic Control Panel Control + C Clear Search Delete Toggle Pause Escape Select 1 Alt + F1 Select 2 Alt + F2 Select 3 Alt + F3 Select 4 Alt + F4 Display Checklist Shift + C Next Toolbar Panel . Previous Toolbar Panel / Back to Main Menu END Close Menu Backspace Fly Enter Change Aircraft F11 Liveries F12 See Specifications F10 Help Menu Tab Restart Free Flight Home Restart Activity Home POWER MANAGEMENT Mixture Decrease Mixture Shift + Control + F2 Increase Mixture (Small) Shift + Control + F3 Set Mixture Lean Shift + Control + F1 Set Mixture Rich Shift + Control + F4 Propeller Decrease Propeller Pitch Control + F2 Propeller Pitch Hi Control + F4 Increase Propeller Pitch Control + F3 Propeller Pitch Lo Control + F1 Throttle Throttle Cut F1 Decrease Throttle F2 Increase Throttle F3 RADIO ADF ADF Shift + Control + A Comms Com Radio C Set Com1 Standby Shift + Alt + X Com1 Switch to Standby Alt + U DME DME F NAV Decrease Nav1 Frequency (Fract, Carry) Shift + Control + Page Down Increase Nav1 Frequency (Fract, Carry) Shift + Control + Page Up Nav1 Swap Shift + Control + N VOR Decrease VOR1 OBS Shift + Control + END Increase VOR1 OBS Shift + Control + Home VOR OBS Shift + V XPNDR Transponder T Set Transponder Shift + Alt + W Display ATC Scroll Lock ATC Panel Choice 0 0 ATC Panel Choice 1 1 ATC Panel Choice 2 2 ATC Panel Choice 3 3 ATC Panel Choice 4 4 ATC Panel Choice 5 5 ATC Panel Choice 6 6 ATC Panel Choice 7 7 ATC Panel Choice 8 8 ATC Panel Choice 9 9 Frequency Swap X Increase Wheel Speed Shift

As we stated above, we’ll be updating this guide quite a bit over the coming days and weeks. Make sure you check back often for the most up-to-date and complete information about each plane in the game. You can find out more info about the new flight sim by heading over to our Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 topic.