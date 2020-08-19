Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 controls and keybindings
Find out everything you need to know to tackle take-off and landing with these Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 controls and keybindings.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 delivers one of the best flight sims that players have ever managed to get their hands on. With that greatness comes some caveats, though, including quite a few complex control schemes. To help you master the art of flying we’ve put together this guide to all of the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 controls and keybindings. When we’re done, you’ll have a better idea of what buttons you need to press and what each one does.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 controls and keybindings
It should go without saying, but we’ve got a lot of information to cover here. Because of that, we’ve broken this guide down into an easy to follow table that should make it much simpler to keep up with all the controls without having to scrolls through multiple pages. We’ll be updating this guide quite a bit over the coming weeks with all the controls and keybindings for each and every plane. To make navigation easy you can press Control + F on your keyboard and then type in the specific setting you're looking for. We'll also be adding in a table of contents as we add each individual plane later down the road.
Of course, before we start diving into the various planes that you can fly, let’s go over the most basic controls and keybindings for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Below we've broken down the default settings that you'll need to know. Keep in mind that the controls and keybindings can vary depending on what plane you are flying. As such, be sure to pay careful attention to each aircraft-specific section of this guide.
|General Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Controls and Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|MOUSE CAMERA SETTINGS
|Cockpit Camera
|Toggle Cockpit Focus Mode
|RMB
|Lookaround in Cockpit
|Mouse Axis X and Y
|Toggle Cockpit Freelook (HOLD)
|RMB
|Toggle Cockpit Freelook
|MMB
|Unzoom Cockpit View
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Zoom Cockpit View
|Mouse Wheel Up
|External Camera
|Toggle External View Focus
|RMB
|Look Around Aircraft External
|Mouse Axis X and Y
|Unzoom External View
|Mouse Wheel Down
|External View Freelook
|MMB
|Toggle External View Freelock (HOLD)
|RMB
|Zoom External View
|Mouse Wheel Up
|Instrument Views
|Toggle Instrument View Freelook
|MMB
|Toggle Instruments View Freelook (HOLD)
|RMB
|Radio
|DME
|MMB
|MISCELLANEOUS
|Toggle Fuel Pump
|Alt + P
|Toggle Marker Sound
|Control + 3
|Minus
|Control + Num-
|Plus
|Control + Num+
|Toggle Pushback
|Shift + P
|Request Fuel
|Shift + F
|Display Navlog
|N
|Display Map
|V
|Sim Rate
|R
|Skip RTC
|Backspace
|New UI Window Mode
|Right Alt
|Toggle Delegate Control to Copilot
|Contrl + Alt + X
|INSTRUMENTS AND SYSTEMS
|Anti Ice
|Toggle Anti Ice
|H
|Toggle Pitot Heat
|Shift + H
|Electrics
|Toggle Master Alternator
|Alt + A
|Toggle Master Battery
|Alt + B
|Toggle Master Battery & Alternator
|Shift + M
|Engine Instruments
|Decrease Cowl Flap
|Shift + Control + C
|Select Engine
|E
|Auto Start Engine
|Control + E
|Engine Autostop
|Shift + Control + E
|Increase Cowl Flap
|Shift + Control + V
|Magneto
|M
|Magnetos Both
|Shift + Alt + F
|Magnetos Left
|Shift + Alt + S
|Magnetos Off
|Shift + Alt + Q
|Magnetos Right
|Shift + Alt + D
|Magnetos Start
|Shift + Alt + G
|Toggle Master Ignition Switch
|Alt + I
|Flight Instruments
|Select Airspeed Bug
|Shift + Control + R
|Select Altitude Bug
|Shift + Control + Z
|Toggle autorudder
|Shift + Control + U
|Set Altimeter
|B
|Decrease Heading Bug
|Control + Delete
|Increase Heading Bug
|Control + Insert
|Select Heading Bug
|Shift + Control + H
|Set Heading Indicator
|D
|Toggle Alternate Static
|Alt + S
|Fuel
|Toggle Fuel Dump
|Shift + Control + D
|Fuel Selector 1 All
|Alt + W
|Fuel Selector 1 Off
|Control + Alt + W
|Toggle All Fuel Valves
|Alt + V
|CAMERA
|Slew Mode
|Slew Translate Up (Slow)
|F3
|Slew Translate Up (Fast)
|F4
|Slew Translate Backward
|Num 2
|Slew Translate Forward
|Num 8
|Slew Translate Down (Fast)
|F1
|Slew Translate Down (Slow)
|A
|Slew Y Axis Translation Freeze
|F2
|Slew Roll Left
|Num 7
|Slew Roll Right
|Num 9
|Slew X Axis Translation Freeze
|Num 5
|Slew Yaw Left
|Num 1
|Slew Yaw Right
|Num 3
|Slew Translate Left
|Num 4
|Slew Pitch Down (Fast)
|F8
|Slew Pitch Freeze
|F6
|Slew Pitch Down
|Num 0
|Slew Pitch Up
|9
|Slew Pitch Up (Fast)
|F5
|Slew Pitch Up (Slow)
|F7
|Slew Translate Right
|Num 6
|Toggle Slew Mode
|Y
|Camera Mode Switches
|Cockpit / External View Mode
|END
|Toggle Drone
|Insert
|Cockpit Camera
|Load Custom Camera 0
|Alt + 0
|Load Custom Camera 1
|Alt + 1
|Load Custom Camera 2
|Alt + 2
|Load Custom Camera 3
|Alt + 3
|Load Custom Camera 4
|Alt + 4
|Load Custom Camera 5
|Alt + 5
|Load Custom Camera 6
|Alt + 6
|Load Custom Camera 7
|Alt + 7
|Load Custom Camera 8
|Alt + 8
|Load Custom Camera 9
|Alt + 9
|Load Next Custom Camera
|K
|Load Previous Custom Camera
|Shift + K / Right Shift + K
|Save Custom Camera 0
|Control + Alt + 0
|Save Custom Camera 1
|Control + Alt + 1
|Save Custom Camera 2
|Control + Alt + 2
|Save Custom Camera 3
|Control + Alt + 3
|Save Custom Camera 4
|Control + Alt + 4
|Save Custom Camera 5
|Control + Alt + 5
|Save Custom Camera 6
|Control + Alt + 6
|Save Custom Camera 7
|Control + Alt + 7
|Save Custom Camera 8
|Control + Alt + 8
|Save Custom Camera 9
|Control + Alt + 9
|Decrease Cockpit View Height
|Down Arrow
|Increase Cockpit View Height
|Up Arrow
|Translate Cockpit View Backward
|Right Alt + Down Arrow / Alt + Down Arrow
|Translate Cockpit View Forward
|Right Alt + Up Arrow / Alt + Up Arrow
|Translate Cockpit View Left
|Left Arrow
|Translate Cockpit View Right
|Right Arrow
|Cockpit Look Down
|Shift + Down Arrow / Right Shift + Down Arrow
|Cockpit Look Left
|Shift + Left Arrow / Right Shift _ Left Arrow
|Cockpit Look Right
|Shift + Right Arrow / Right Shift + Right Arrow
|Cockpit Look Up
|Shift + Up Arrow / Right Shift + Up Arrow
|Cockpit Quickview Up
|Control + Up Arrow / Right Control + Up Arrow
|Cockpit Quickview Rear
|Control + Down Arrow / Right Control + Down Arrow
|Cockpit Quickview Right
|Control + Right / Right Control + Right Arrow
|Cockpit Quickview Left
|Control + Left Arrow / Right Control + Left Arrow
|Cockpit View Quickview Cycle
|Q
|Reset Cockpit View
|Control + Space / F
|Cockpit View Upper
|Space
|Unzoom Cockpit View
|-
|Toggle Smart Camera
|S
|Zoom Cockpit View
|=
|Drone Camera
|Toggle Drone Depth of Field
|F1
|Toggle Foreground Blur
|F5
|Drone Top Down View
|Control + Space
|Attach Drone to Next Target
|Control + Page Up
|Attach Drone to Previous Target
|Control + Page Down
|Toggle Drone Auto Exposure
|Control + F4
|Toggle Drone Auto Focus
|F4
|Decrease Auto Drone Rotation Speed
|F3
|Decrease Drone Translation Speed
|F1
|Decrease Drone Depth of Field
|F2
|Increase Drone Depth of Field
|F3
|Decrease Drone Exposure
|Control + F2
|Increase Drone Exposure
|Control + F3
|Increase Drone Rotation Speed
|F4
|Increase Drone Translation Speed
|F2
|Lock Drone to Next Target
|T
|Lock Drone to Previous Target
|Shift + T
|Translate Drone Backward
|S
|Translate Drone Down
|F
|Translate Drone Forward
|W
|Translate Drone Left
|A
|Translate Drone Right
|D
|Translate Drone Up
|R
|Reset Drone Roll
|Space
|Reset Drone Target Offset
|Num 5
|Pitch Drone Down
|Num 2
|Roll Drone Right
|Num 9
|Pitch Drone Up
|Num 8
|Yaw Drone Left
|Num 4
|Yaw Drone Right
|Num 6
|Roll Drone Left
|Num 7
|Toggle Drone Follow Mode
|Tab
|Toggle Drone Lock Mode
|Control + Tab
|Increase Drone Zoom
|Num+
|Decrease Drone Zoom
|Num-
|Toggle Plane Controls
|C
|External Camera
|Reset External View
|Control + Space / F
|External Quickview Left
|Control + Left Arrow / Right Control + Left Arrow
|External Quickview Rear
|Control + Down Arrow / Right Control + Down Arrow
|External Quickview Right
|Control + Right Arrow / Right Control + Right Arrow
|External Quickview Top
|Control + Up Arrow / Right Control + Up Arrow
|Unzoom External View
|-
|Zoom External View
|=
|Fixed Camera
|Toggled Fixed Camera 10
|Control + Shift + 0
|Toggled Fixed Camera 1
|Control + Shift + 1
|Toggled Fixed Camera 2
|Control + Shift + 2
|Toggled Fixed Camera 3
|Control + Shift + 3
|Toggled Fixed Camera 4
|Control + Shift + 4
|Toggled Fixed Camera 5
|Control + Shift + 5
|Toggled Fixed Camera 6
|Control + Shift + 6
|Toggled Fixed Camera 7
|Control + Shift + 7
|Toggled Fixed Camera 8
|Control + Shift + 8
|Toggled Fixed Camera 9
|Control + Shift + 9
|Reset Fixed Camera
|F
|Previous Fixed Camera
|Shift + A
|Next Fixed Camera
|A
|Instrument Views
|Select Next POI
|Page Up
|Reset Smartcam
|Control + F
|Set custom Smartcam Target
|T
|Next Smartcam Target
|Page Up + Control
|Camera AI Player
|Home + Control
|Previous Smartcam Target
|Page Down + Control
|Toggle Follow Smartcam Target
|Page Down
|Unset Custom Smartcam Target
|Shift +T
|Previous Instrument View
|Shift + A
|Next Instrument View
|A
|Toggle Instrument View 10
|Control + 0
|Toggle Instrument View 1
|Control +1
|Toggle Instrument View 2
|Control + 2
|Toggle Instrument View 3
|Control + 3
|Toggle Instrument View 4
|Control + 4
|Toggle Instrument View 5
|Control + 5
|Toggle Instrument View 6
|Control + 6
|Toggle Instrument View 7
|Control + 7
|Toggle Instrument View 8
|Control + 8
|Toggle Instrument View 9
|Control + 9
|AUTOPILOT
|Autopilot Airspeed Hold
|Alt + R
|Decrease Autopilot Reference Altitude
|Control + Page Down
|Increase Autopilot Reference Altitude
|Control + Page Up
|Toggle Autopilot Approach Hold
|Control + A
|Toggle Autopilot Attitude Hold
|Control + T
|Toggle Autopilot Localizer Hold
|Control + O
|Toggle Autopilot Mach Hold
|Control + M
|Toggle Autopilot Master
|Z
|Autopilot N1 Hold
|Control + S
|Decrease Autopilot N1 Reference
|Control + END
|Increase Autopilot N1 Reference
|Control + Home
|Autopilot Nav 1 Hold
|Control + N
|Decrease Autopilot Reference Airspeed
|Shift + Control + Delete
|Increase Autopilot Reference Airspeed
|Shift + Control + Insert
|Decrease Autopilot Reference VS
|Control + END
|Increase Autopilot Reference VS
|Control + Home
|Toggle Autopilot Wing Leveler
|Control + V
|Autopilot Off
|Shift + Alt + Z
|Autopilot On
|Alt + Z
|Arm Auto Throttle
|Shift + R
|Auto Throttle to GA
|Shift + Control + G
|Toggle Avionics Master
|Page Up
|Toggle Flight Director
|Control + F
|Toggle Yaw Damper
|Control + D
|BRAKES
|Brakes
|Num Delete
|Left Brake
|Num*
|Right Brake
|Num-
|Toggle Parking Brakes
|Control + Num Delete
|FLIGHT CONTROL SURFACES
|Primary Control Surfaces
|Aileron Left (Roll Left)
|Num 4
|Aileron Right (Roll Right)
|Num 6
|Center Ailer Rudder
|Num 5
|Elevator Down (Pitch Down)
|Num 8
|Elevator Up (Pitch Up)
|Num 2
|Toggle Water Rudder
|Control + W
|Rudder Left (Yaw Left)
|Num 0
|Rudder Right (Yaw Right)
|Enter
|Secondary Control Surfaces
|Decrease Flaps
|F6
|Extend Flaps
|F8
|Increase Flaps
|F7
|Retract Flaps
|F5
|Toggle Spoilers
|Num /
|Control Trimming Surfaces
|Aileron Trim Left
|Control + Num 4
|Aileron Trim Right
|Control + Num 6
|Rudder Trim Left
|Control + Num 0
|Rudder Trim Right
|Control + Enter
|Elavator Trim Down (Nose Down)
|Num 7
|Elevator Trim Up (Nose Up
|Num 1
|LANDING GEAR
|Toggle Landing Gear
|G
|Gear Down
|Control + G
|Toggle Tail Wheel Lock
|Shift + G
|LIGHTS
|Exterior Lights
|Toggle Landing Lights
|Control + L
|Landing Lights Down
|Shift + Control + Num 2
|Landing Lights Home
|Shift + Control + Num 5
|Landing Lights Left
|Shift + Control + Num 4
|Landing Lights Right
|Shift + Control + Num 6
|Landing Lights Up
|Shift + Control + Num 8
|Toggle Strobes
|O
|Toggle Beacon Lights
|Alt + H
|Toggle Nav Lights
|Alt + N
|Toggle Taxi Lights
|Alt + J
|Interior Lights
|Toggle Flashlight
|Alt + L
|Toggle Lights
|L
|MENU
|Toggle Active Pause
|Pause
|Toggle Basic Control Panel
|Control + C
|Clear Search
|Delete
|Toggle Pause
|Escape
|Select 1
|Alt + F1
|Select 2
|Alt + F2
|Select 3
|Alt + F3
|Select 4
|Alt + F4
|Display Checklist
|Shift + C
|Next Toolbar Panel
|.
|Previous Toolbar Panel
|/
|Back to Main Menu
|END
|Close Menu
|Backspace
|Fly
|Enter
|Change Aircraft
|F11
|Liveries
|F12
|See Specifications
|F10
|Help Menu
|Tab
|Restart Free Flight
|Home
|Restart Activity
|Home
|POWER MANAGEMENT
|Mixture
|Decrease Mixture
|Shift + Control + F2
|Increase Mixture (Small)
|Shift + Control + F3
|Set Mixture Lean
|Shift + Control + F1
|Set Mixture Rich
|Shift + Control + F4
|Propeller
|Decrease Propeller Pitch
|Control + F2
|Propeller Pitch Hi
|Control + F4
|Increase Propeller Pitch
|Control + F3
|Propeller Pitch Lo
|Control + F1
|Throttle
|Throttle Cut
|F1
|Decrease Throttle
|F2
|Increase Throttle
|F3
|RADIO
|ADF
|ADF
|Shift + Control + A
|Comms
|Com Radio
|C
|Set Com1 Standby
|Shift + Alt + X
|Com1 Switch to Standby
|Alt + U
|DME
|DME
|F
|NAV
|Decrease Nav1 Frequency (Fract, Carry)
|Shift + Control + Page Down
|Increase Nav1 Frequency (Fract, Carry)
|Shift + Control + Page Up
|Nav1 Swap
|Shift + Control + N
|VOR
|Decrease VOR1 OBS
|Shift + Control + END
|Increase VOR1 OBS
|Shift + Control + Home
|VOR OBS
|Shift + V
|XPNDR
|Transponder
|T
|Set Transponder
|Shift + Alt + W
|Display ATC
|Scroll Lock
|ATC Panel Choice 0
|0
|ATC Panel Choice 1
|1
|ATC Panel Choice 2
|2
|ATC Panel Choice 3
|3
|ATC Panel Choice 4
|4
|ATC Panel Choice 5
|5
|ATC Panel Choice 6
|6
|ATC Panel Choice 7
|7
|ATC Panel Choice 8
|8
|ATC Panel Choice 9
|9
|Frequency Swap
|X
|Increase Wheel Speed
|Shift
As we stated above, we’ll be updating this guide quite a bit over the coming days and weeks. Make sure you check back often for the most up-to-date and complete information about each plane in the game. You can find out more info about the new flight sim by heading over to our Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 topic.
-
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 controls and keybindings