Pop-out panels into new windows - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Learn how to put the panels and information readouts into a new window in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

As players take to the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, some are wondering about how to pop-out the panels into new windows. The advantage of this would be in having the information displayed in a larger format, big multi-monitor setups, or some other personal preference. While there are certainly a lot of keys and buttons to remember, popping out the panels and moving them around is a breeze.

Pop-out info panels into new windows

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has a lot of controls and keybindings. Unfortunately, it’s not always super easy to work out some of the finer adjustments one might want to make. In order to pop-out the panels in your airplane’s cockpit and into new windows, players must first ensure they are in the pilot’s seat. Once in your plane of choice, do the following:

Hold Right ALT Mouseover the panel you want to pop-out to see a magnifying glass Left-click the panel to pop-out The panel’s display will appear in a new window

While the panels and readouts look good, sometimes they're tough to see. There is a way to pop these out and into new windows for better viewing.

To pop-out multiple panels and have them in separate windows, perform the above steps on all panels you want. Next, do the following steps:

Mouseover the new pop-out window Click the magnification icon in the top-right corner of the panel’s display The screens will now be separated into individual windows

This helpful tip comes by way of Reddit user warwolf09. This is a great method for players to put the screens in the cockpit into new windows. Instead of having the information on a single screen, this method allows for players to put critical information on other monitors, creating a true multi-monitor setup.

Now that you’ve got panels and readouts popped out and in new windows, make sure you spend some time with the Shacknews Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 guide. This is an ever-evolving collection of information that will help you conquer the skies.