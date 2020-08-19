Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 photo mode - Drone Camera guide Let go of the controls and take gorgeous screenshots the Drone Camera (Photo Mode) in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is objectively one of the best-looking video games to ever be released, so of course, players are scrambling to find a photo mode, which in Microsoft Flight Simulator is referred to as a Drone Camera. In this guide, we’ll explain how to enable the Drone Camera, as well as the laundry list of controls at your disposal to utilize it to capture the beauty of Earth.

Drone Camera - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Unless you've entered into the Active Pause state (Pause), make sure that your plane is in good shape, meaning flying at a good altitude and steady speed. Once everything is stable, press the Insert key on your keyboard, which is typically just to the right of the Backspace key. This is how you toggle the Drone Camera on and off. You can also activate the Drone Camera by moving your mouse to the top of your screen and activating the top menu, then choosing Camera.

Once the Drone Camera is activated, fiddle with the many options the Drone Camera provides, but consider using Active Pause until you have a good understanding of how things work. Below are the various controls and keybindings to operate the Drone Camera:

Drone Camera (Press Insert to activate) Action Name Keybinding Depth of Field F1 Foreground Blur F5 Top Down View Ctrl + Space Attach Drone to Next Target Ctrl + Page Up Attach Drone to Previous Target Ctrl + Page Down Toggle Drone Auto Exposure Ctrl + F4 Toggle Drone Auto Focus F4 Decrease Drone Rotation Speed F3 Decrease Drone Translation Speed F1 Decrease Drone Depth of Field F2 Increase Drone Depth of Field F3 Decrease Drone Exposure Ctrl + F2 Increase Drone Exposure Ctrl + F3 Increase Drone Rotation Speed F4 Increase Drone Translation Speed F2 Lock Drone to Next Target t Lock Drone to Previous Target Shift + t Translate Drone Backward s Translate Drone Down f Translate Drone Forward w Translate Drone Left a Translate Drone Right d Translate Drone Up r Reset Drone Roll Space Reset Drone Target Offset Num 5 Pitch Drone Down Num 2 Roll Drone Right Num 9 Pitch Drone Up Num 8 Yaw Drone Left Num 4 Yaw Drone Right Num 6 Toggle Drone Follow Mode Tab Toggle Drone Lock Mode Ctrl + Tab Increase Drone Zoom Num + Decrease Drone Zoom Num - Toggle Plane Controls c

As you can see from the table above, things get a little wonky with a couple of examples of multiple actions being bound to the same key, even though they are contextual. Just remember that you can bind these actions to whatever keys you want, so feel free to make some adjustments that make sense for your brain when using the Drone Camera. When you're done using the Drone Camera, press the Insert key to return to the controls and get back to flying the plane with your full attention.

