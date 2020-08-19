New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 photo mode - Drone Camera guide

Let go of the controls and take gorgeous screenshots the Drone Camera (Photo Mode) in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
Bill Lavoy
1

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is objectively one of the best-looking video games to ever be released, so of course, players are scrambling to find a photo mode, which in Microsoft Flight Simulator is referred to as a Drone Camera. In this guide, we’ll explain how to enable the Drone Camera, as well as the laundry list of controls at your disposal to utilize it to capture the beauty of Earth.

Drone Camera - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Unless you've entered into the Active Pause state (Pause), make sure that your plane is in good shape, meaning flying at a good altitude and steady speed. Once everything is stable, press the Insert key on your keyboard, which is typically just to the right of the Backspace key. This is how you toggle the Drone Camera on and off. You can also activate the Drone Camera by moving your mouse to the top of your screen and activating the top menu, then choosing Camera.

Once the Drone Camera is activated, fiddle with the many options the Drone Camera provides, but consider using Active Pause until you have a good understanding of how things work. Below are the various controls and keybindings to operate the Drone Camera:

Drone Camera (Press Insert to activate)
Action Name Keybinding
Depth of Field F1
Foreground Blur F5
Top Down View Ctrl + Space
Attach Drone to Next Target Ctrl + Page Up
Attach Drone to Previous Target Ctrl + Page Down
Toggle Drone Auto Exposure Ctrl + F4
Toggle Drone Auto Focus F4
Decrease Drone Rotation Speed F3
Decrease Drone Translation Speed F1
Decrease Drone Depth of Field F2
Increase Drone Depth of Field F3
Decrease Drone Exposure Ctrl + F2
Increase Drone Exposure Ctrl + F3
Increase Drone Rotation Speed F4
Increase Drone Translation Speed F2
Lock Drone to Next Target t
Lock Drone to Previous Target Shift + t
Translate Drone Backward s
Translate Drone Down f
Translate Drone Forward w
Translate Drone Left a
Translate Drone Right d
Translate Drone Up r
Reset Drone Roll Space
Reset Drone Target Offset Num 5
Pitch Drone Down Num 2
Roll Drone Right Num 9
Pitch Drone Up Num 8
Yaw Drone Left Num 4
Yaw Drone Right Num 6
Toggle Drone Follow Mode Tab
Toggle Drone Lock Mode Ctrl + Tab
Increase Drone Zoom Num +
Decrease Drone Zoom Num -
Toggle Plane Controls c

As you can see from the table above, things get a little wonky with a couple of examples of multiple actions being bound to the same key, even though they are contextual. Just remember that you can bind these actions to whatever keys you want, so feel free to make some adjustments that make sense for your brain when using the Drone Camera. When you're done using the Drone Camera, press the Insert key to return to the controls and get back to flying the plane with your full attention.

Drone Camera Controls Keybindings

For more help with becoming a capable pilot, visit our Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 tag to browse all of our content.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

