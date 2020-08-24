Super Nintendo World begins construction at Universal Hollywood Nintendo's theme park is coming to the United States, and has officially begun construction in California.

Universal Studios Japan is soon to be home to Super Nintendo World, a theme park dedicated to Nintendo and some of their most iconic properties. Those in the United States are set to receive the Super Nintendo World goodness as well with a theme park to come down the road. It’s time to start counting down the days until we get to storm Peach’s castle in person, as construction has officially begun on Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Core, an account dedicated to the chain of theme parks, shared an image of one of the sets being designed for Super Nintendo World. In the image, we see a wall painted and shaped like a hill environment. Though it isn’t much, it looks right in line with the style of the Mario series.

#SuperNintendoWorld set design/ mountain facade has arrived at #UniversalStudiosHollywood! It is being assembled at Falls Lake. #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/84iMaKxrdd — Universal Core (@Universal__Core) August 19, 2020

It wasn’t long ago that it was confirmed that Super Nintendo World Orlando had been delayed indefinitely, meaning that it wouldn’t hit the targeted 2023 window. Now, we’ve got word that a separate Super Nintendo World has started construction on the other side of the country.

With some of the most beloved IP in entertainment, Super Nintendo World will surely be a smash hit once finally open. The inaugural park over in Japan is practically wrapped construction, just waiting for the right time to publicly open. It will likely be several years before we’ve got an open Nintendo theme park over here in the USA. With the Orlando park delayed indefinitely and the Hollywood park starting construction, it’ll be a race to see which Super Nintendo World park opens first.

We here at Shacknews look forward to visiting a Super Nintendo World theme park post-coronavirus pandemic. For more news on the parks, visit the topic on our website dedicated to Super Nintendo World.