Twitch Art views nearly doubled 2019 to 2020, says StreamElements & Arsenal.gg report The latest livestream analytics report from StreamElements and Arsenal.gg shows the Art category of Creative growing about 84% in views over the previous year.

In 2015, Twitch launched the Creative category to give a voice to the artists and other media designers out there as they livestreamed their efforts. It launched with a showcase of Bob Ross’s The Joy of Painting which got a ton of views before the category was further divided into more specified groups like Art, which has proven to continue to be increasingly popular according to a recent livestream analytics report from Arsenal.gg, in partnership with StreamElements.

StreamElements and Arsenal.gg launched their latest livestream analytics report in a press release on August 24, 2020. Among the many details of the overall report are the fact that Art has continued to see boosted viewing since its inception in 2018. Still led by the BobRoss channel with around 753k hours in July (the closest competitor was DarkarCompany at 264k), the Art category saw an 84% growth in viewing over its 2019 numbers. Viewers watched approximately 6.5 million hours in 2020 over the 3.5 million hours watched in a similar timeframe in 2019.

The BobRoss channel continues to handily lead the Art category of Twitch since the inception of the Creative category in 2015, with marked massive growth from 2019 to 2020.

Among other interesting details of the report are the fact that Twitch general viewing remains especially high, despite taking a small dip as various businesses and public places opened in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, the numbers remain decently high with Just Chatting still holding the top-viewed category it seized back in January 2020. Just Chatting sat at approximately 176 million hours viewed in July 2020, its closest competitor being League of Legends at 128 million as teams in the popular MOBA aim to qualify and gear up for the Worlds 2020 championship tournament series in September.

Just Chatting continues to hold a death grip on the top spot of overall Twitch viewing, being one of the few top categories to grow in viewership over the previous months on Twitch.

Be sure to check streamer utility and service platform StreamElements and streaming analytics group Arsenal.gg for the latest information on livestream analytics. Can Twitch’s Creative categories like Art stay on the rise in the coming months? We’ll find out soon enough.