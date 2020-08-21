Evening Reading - August 21, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 is coming THIS WEEKEND with a $10,000 prize pool! Signups are live now!https://t.co/xqvQnt92mm pic.twitter.com/lUBufmsCdl — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 20, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's time for some animal pictures

Our neighbors got some new animals. They seem to feel right at home! 🦙 pic.twitter.com/kfgIW99QaL — Daan Koopman (@NintenDaan) August 21, 2020

These are cute foofers.

Check out these beavers

Branch managers Filbert and Maple are processing a lot of direct deposits pic.twitter.com/uaUIbnTYtt — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) August 20, 2020

They are also very cute, and good at building stuff!

Pandas are troublemakers

This video of pandas just being pandas while a zookeeper desperately tries to rake leaves is the best video on the internet https://t.co/XknWMhEMbk pic.twitter.com/pl1xPh19hP — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) August 19, 2020

Nothing but trouble, those pandas.

How about some cat content?

please marvel at my perfect boy pic.twitter.com/ReZyuYJQr7 — Ryan Blanchard (@ThatRyanB) August 20, 2020

Good kitty!

Bacon Doggy

Shadow making her usual pit stop at our local food & drink establishment when I hear from inside “Jose, the bacon dog is here!”



and then they brought her bacon pic.twitter.com/8hT6UBAHqI — Jacqui Collins (@jacquicollins_) August 21, 2020

Shadow deserves all the bacon.

Tokyo is Techno City

Elektromagnetik Matsuri Ensemble, ladies and gentlemen.

This seems like a good means of transportation

Me slowly on the way to steal your man pic.twitter.com/CoKulfRWP4 — CNET (@CNET) August 21, 2020

I would pay $50 for it.

Talkin' bout Bugsnax

hey, thanks for being excited about Bugsnax — Philip Tibitoski (@PTibz) August 21, 2020

We have tried to talk to you, Philip. About Bugsnax.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 21, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a music video montage of Lola pictures to brighten your night.

