Evening Reading - August 21, 2020

- Signups for The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 are live
- Shack Chat: What is your dream destination in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020?
- Watch the full Half-Life: Alyx run from Summer Games Done Quick 2020
- Fall Guys Season 2 reveal coming at Gamescom
- Latest TWAB details Destiny Content Vault, cycling old content like Leviathan in November
- Microsoft Flight Simulator review: The killer app
- 6 features we still want for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Battletoads (2020) review: Toad-al bummer
- How to play multiplayer - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 21: Nintendo Share the Fun Sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 21: DC Fandome
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 is coming THIS WEEKEND with a $10,000 prize pool! Signups are live now!https://t.co/xqvQnt92mm pic.twitter.com/lUBufmsCdl— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 20, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
It's time for some animal pictures
Our neighbors got some new animals. They seem to feel right at home! 🦙 pic.twitter.com/kfgIW99QaL— Daan Koopman (@NintenDaan) August 21, 2020
These are cute foofers.
Check out these beavers
Branch managers Filbert and Maple are processing a lot of direct deposits pic.twitter.com/uaUIbnTYtt— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) August 20, 2020
They are also very cute, and good at building stuff!
Pandas are troublemakers
This video of pandas just being pandas while a zookeeper desperately tries to rake leaves is the best video on the internet https://t.co/XknWMhEMbk pic.twitter.com/pl1xPh19hP— Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) August 19, 2020
Nothing but trouble, those pandas.
How about some cat content?
please marvel at my perfect boy pic.twitter.com/ReZyuYJQr7— Ryan Blanchard (@ThatRyanB) August 20, 2020
Good kitty!
Bacon Doggy
Shadow making her usual pit stop at our local food & drink establishment when I hear from inside “Jose, the bacon dog is here!”— Jacqui Collins (@jacquicollins_) August 21, 2020
and then they brought her bacon pic.twitter.com/8hT6UBAHqI
Shadow deserves all the bacon.
Tokyo is Techno City
電磁祭囃子 in Neo Tokyo 🏮#electronicosfantasticos pic.twitter.com/k0OyjUk8jn— ELECTRONICOS FANTASTICOS! (@electronicos_f) August 20, 2020
Elektromagnetik Matsuri Ensemble, ladies and gentlemen.
This seems like a good means of transportation
Me slowly on the way to steal your man pic.twitter.com/CoKulfRWP4— CNET (@CNET) August 21, 2020
I would pay $50 for it.
Talkin' bout Bugsnax
hey, thanks for being excited about Bugsnax— Philip Tibitoski (@PTibz) August 21, 2020
We have tried to talk to you, Philip. About Bugsnax.
Good Morning, Internet. pic.twitter.com/xSzAzcdeHl— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 21, 2020
