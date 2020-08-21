New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fall Guys Season 2 reveal coming at Gamescom

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is gearing up for its second season with a reveal coming soon.
Donovan Erskine
1

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has become a bonafide hit for both Mediatonic and Devolver Digital. Thanks to a stellar social media presence and a skyrocketing in popularity among content creators, Fall Guys has become one of the most talked about games of 2020. More content is on the way, as it’s been announced that news on Season 2 will come during Gamescom’s opening night ceremony. 

As with a countless number of events in 2020, Gamescom proper was canceled over coronavirus concerns. However, the event is transitioning to a digital format, with plans to still deliver exciting news and announcements. Ahead of the show’s opening next week, Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to tease Fall Guys Season 2 news would be coming to the show.

Now, you might ask yourself, “isn’t it a bit soon for Fall Guys Season 2?” and you would be correct. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout just released earlier this month on August 4. That being said, the unexpected smash hit success of the last-man-standing game has surely accelerated the content development process. 

Seasons in Fall Guys work similar to most online games in the modern age. There is a battle pass progressions system that yields cosmetic rewards as players gain experience and level up. We’re currently in the midst of Season 1 and the battle pass features a variety of costumes, colors, patterns, and theatrics.

Gamescom opening night will be broadcast live on August 27 at 11a.m. PT/2p.m. ET. This is where we can expect to see the first glimpse at Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2. For all of the latest news coming out of Gamescom, you’ll want to stay with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

