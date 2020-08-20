Signups for The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 are live It's time for Shackers to fight to the death in Quake Live for a chance at Shacknews immortality and some cold hard cash straight from the Briefcase Man's bank account.

Shacknews has had to pivot a lot this year. As COVID-19 destroyed our entire 2020 live event schedule, we transitioned to a series of Shacknews Stimulus Games. One special gaming event that is near and dear to our hearts is QuakeCon, and for the last two years we have held a tournament at the event for everyone in attendance. Sadly, we were unable to get together for tacos and id Software games this year in Dallas, but we have come up with the next best thing. Behold! The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3!

The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 Rules and Prize Pool

Only people with a Shacknews.com account at the time this article went live will be able to participate in this tournament. This is an online tournament for Shackers and it features the largest prize pool in the history of the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020. The top 3 players at the end of this Quake Live free-for-all deathmatch tournament will walk away with a piece of the $10,000 prize pool.

First Place - $6,000

Second Place - $3,000

Third Place - $1,000

Players will need to own Quake Live on Steam, as well as have a Discord account to communicate with the tournament organizer in between rounds. Each round will feature free-for-all deathmatches, with some of our trademark Shacknews boss battles taking place in between each round of the tournament. We are also limiting this tournament to people over the age of 18, which shouldn't be a problem with all the olds that populate our Shacknews Chatty community.

The tournament will begin on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, and the Top 8 will continue on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. Please do not sign up for this tournament if you are unable to make these times.

We remind players that they should have a stable Internet connection, and to avoid using WiFi connections. Disconnecting from the server during a round will result in elimation from the tournament.

Think you have what it takes to be the next Great Quakeholio Champion? Sign up now! We will close our sign ups at 3:00 AM ET/12:00 AM PT on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Please use the form below.

We will be streaming The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 on our Shacknews Twitch channel and uploading VODs on YouTube, so tune in this weekend starting at 4 PM ET on Saturday. This website was founded 24 years ago as the number one source of Quake information on the Internet, and we will never forget where we came from. Join us this weekend as we celebrate id Software with our own Shacknews style of esports. The stakes have never been so high for a Shackbattle, and we look forward to crowning our third Great Quakeholio Champion on Sunday!