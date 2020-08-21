Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 21: Nintendo Share the Fun Sale

First thing to note is that the PlayStation Summer Sale has ended. So if you waited to pick up the best of the PS4, I'm sorry to say that it's too late. You'll have to wait until the holidays for another crack at the best of the first-party PlayStation library. But if you own a Nintendo Switch, then your time is now.
Nintendo first-party games don't go on sale very often. In fact, the Share the Fun sale marks the first time that Luigi's Mansion 3 has gone on sale. You can also pick up ARMS, 1-2-Switch, and a number of other big-time games. And that's on top of the big Indie World sale that puts the spotlight on many of the best indies in the world. You'll also want to check out a number of games that aren't part of these sales, including the best of the LEGO franchise, the best from Supergiant Games, the best from THQ Nordic, and so much more!
And lastly, the PlayStation 4 Summer Sale might be over, but the Xbox One Ultimate Game Sale is still going strong! So be sure to pick up the best from Xbox and the top third-party games while it's still going on.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Portal Knights - FREE!
- Override: Mech City Brawl - FREE!
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $12.49 (75% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - $13.99 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ultimate Game Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $31.99 (20% off)
- Halo 5: Guardians - $13.99 (30% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $23.99 (20% off)
- Rocket Arena - $5.99 (80% off)
- Bleeding Edge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $35.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $19.99 (60% off0
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $6.99 (65% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Gears 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crackdown 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $41.99 (30% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (40% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $35.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Battlefield V - $15.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $34.99 (65% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $20.99 (30% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 + Cats & Dogs Bundle - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox One Ultimate Game Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- F1 2020 Seventy Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Games Under $20 Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $19.79 (50% off)
- Batman Arkham Knight - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $17.49 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood - $6.99 (65% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack (Season Five) - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Share the Fun Sale
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- ARMS - $41.99 (30% off)
- 1-2-Switch - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $17.99 (40% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $34.99 (30% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Swimsanity! - $18.74 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $11.99 (20% off)
- Cuphead - $15.99 (20% off)
- Shovel Knight Showdown - $6.99 (30% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Stretchers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer - $11.24 (15% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $26.39 (35% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $39.99 (20% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $21.24 (15% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $6.99 (30% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Go Vacation - $34.99 (30% off)
- What The Golf? - $14.99 (25% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Super Meat Boy - $7.49 (50% off)
- Torchlight 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Huntdown - $13.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Heave Ho - $4.99 (50% off)
- Sky Racket - $7.49 (50% off)
- Outbuddies DX - $8.99 (50% off)
- Indie World Sale
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Superliminal - $16.00 (20% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $15.99 (20% off)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic - $22.49 (10% off)
- A Short Hike - $7.19 (10% off)
- Takeshi and Hiroshi - $8.09 (10% off)
- Manifold Garden - $17.99 (10% off)
- Evergate - $16.99 (15% off)
- Hypnospace Outlaw - $14.99 (25% off)
- Creature in the Well - $9.74 (25% off)
- Neo Cab - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $8.74 (75% off)
- Overland - $14.99 (40% off)
- EarthNight - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Games Dog Days of Summer Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (34% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $13.74 (45% off)
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Golf Story - $7.49 (50% off)
- Vitamin Connection - $13.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $4.99 (90% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $17.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry - $11.99 (40% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- West of Loathing - $6.38 (42% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $13.99 (30% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus - $7.99 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- Super Meat Boy - $7.49 (50% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $27.99 (30% off)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Metro: Last Light Redux - $14.99 (40% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux - $14.99 (40% off)
- Saints Row The Third: The Full Package - $19.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Severed - $7.49 (50% off)
- Human: Fall Flat - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Gardens Between - $8.99 (55% off)
- Knight Squad - $10.49 (30% off)
- Lethal League Blaze - $13.99 (30% off)
- Monster Prom XXL - $11.19 (30% off)
- MotoGP 20 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Wanderlust Travel Stories - $3.74 (75% off)
- Dead End Job - $7.64 (55% off)
- Riverbond - $9.99 (60% off)
- Mighty Switch Force Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $7.49 (50% off)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious 2 - $6.49 (50% off)
- Assault Android Cactus+ - $7.99 (60% off)
- MudRunner: American Wilds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $3.74 (75% off)
- Transistor - $2.99 (85% off)
- Bastion - $2.24 (85% off)
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Surgeon Simulator CPR - $6.49 (50% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes - $8.99 (40% off)
- Runbow - $3.74 (75% off)
- Runner3 - $1.99 (90% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 21: Nintendo Share the Fun Sale