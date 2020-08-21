Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 21: DC Fandome

If you're into the best of DC Comics, this coming weekend will be one to watch. DC Fandome is set to run this Saturday and feature several announcements, including a few for the video game world. Steam and the Humble Store are both gearing up for this event by offering the best from WB Games' DC Comics branch. That means the full Arkham series, Injustice, a few LEGO games, and some of the best from NetherRealm.

Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting a significant discount over on Battle.net to celebrate the announcement of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Green Man Gaming has some of the top VR gaming titles, and Fanatical has the Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition for around $10! Pick it up while you can, because the latter is a very limited time offer.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Bethesda

To celebrate Quakecon, Bethesda is giving away free copies of Quake 2 until the end of the day on Friday, followed by Quake 3 for 72 hours! Open the Bethesda launcher to claim your copy.

The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off)

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

GamersGate

Use the code THEdiscount to save 15% off any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter! You'll receive a free GWENT Card Keg and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition!

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of August, select between Vampyr, Hello Neighbor + Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek Collection, Wargroove, Call of Cthulhu, Little Big Workshop, Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition, Automachef, Through the Darkest of Times, American Fugitive, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, We Were Here Together, and A Case of Distrust. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before September 4.

Pay $1 or more for Killing Floor, along with the Mrs. Foster, Robot Special Character, Ash Harding, The Chickenator, and Reggie the Rocker DLC packs. Pay more than the average $10.95 for Killing Floor 2, along with the Foster Classic, Commando Chicken, Clot Backpack, Compound Bow, Community Weapon Pack 2, Community Weapon Pack 3 (Us vs. Them Total Conflict Pack), Community Weapons Pack, Nightfall Character Pack, and Camo Weapons DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive Killing Floor Incursion, along with the Killing Floor 2 Wasteland Bundle, Briar's Bobby Bundle, Tanaka's Biker Bundle, Hazmat Suit Bundle, DAR Assault Armor Bundle, Pajama Bundle, Cardboard Knight Bundle, Witch Hunter Outfit Bundle, Santa's Helper Outfit Bundle, Foster's Favorites Weapon Skin Pack, Mrs. Foster, Badass Santa Bundle, Headshot FX Pack 1, Headshot FX Pack 2, Grim Treatments Weapon Bundle, and Yuletide Horror Weapon Skin Bundle DLC packs; the Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Upgrade; and the Killing Floor Neon Character, Neon Weapons, Golden Weapons, Outbreak Character, and Golden Weapon Pack 2 DLC packs. These activate on Steam, while Killing Floor Incursion requires a VR headset.

Or Pay $1 or more for Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic, Meridian: Squad 22, Doodle Derby, Deadly 30, Safety First, and Dub Dash. Pay more than the average $6.41 for Slime-san: SuperSlime Edition, SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell, Dead End Job, and The Inner World. Pay $12 or more to also receive Outbuddies DX, Everreach: Project Eden, Vambrace: Cold Soul, Silver Chains, and The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam