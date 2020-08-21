Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 21: DC Fandome

If you're into the best of DC Comics, this coming weekend will be one to watch. DC Fandome is set to run this Saturday and feature several announcements, including a few for the video game world. Steam and the Humble Store are both gearing up for this event by offering the best from WB Games' DC Comics branch. That means the full Arkham series, Injustice, a few LEGO games, and some of the best from NetherRealm.
Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting a significant discount over on Battle.net to celebrate the announcement of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Green Man Gaming has some of the top VR gaming titles, and Fanatical has the Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition for around $10! Pick it up while you can, because the latter is a very limited time offer.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Bethesda
To celebrate Quakecon, Bethesda is giving away free copies of Quake 2 until the end of the day on Friday, followed by Quake 3 for 72 hours! Open the Bethesda launcher to claim your copy.
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off)
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hearthstone Felosophy Bundle - $19.99 (30% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $19.99 (60% off)
- StarCraft 2 Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Enter the Gungeon - FREE until 8/27
- God's Trigger - FREE until 8/27
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
Fanatical
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $10.99 (82% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $30.14 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Yakuza Bundle [Steam] - $26.49 (62% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters 14 Steam Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Yakuza 0 [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- Torchlight I + II [Steam] - $3.99 (88% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.52 (66% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $6.39 (68% off)
- Sonic Forces [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
GamersGate
Use the code THEdiscount to save 15% off any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.
- Maneater [Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $20.24 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $40.49 (32% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition - $20.24 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $31.49 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $16.83 (72% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered [UPlay] - $17.00 (57% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $10.80 (64% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $11.87 (46% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $14.00 (60% off)
GOG.com
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Darkwood - $5.09 (66% off)
- SOMA - $2.99 (90% off)
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent - $1.99 (90% off)
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs - $1.99 (90% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $16.74 (33% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- INSIDE - $6.79 (66% off)
- LIMBO - $1.49 (85% off)
- Psychonauts - $2.49 (75% off)
- Brutal Legend - $7.49 (50% off)
- Torchlight 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $6.24 (75% off)
- West of Loathing - $6.37 (42% off)
- Spelunky - $2.24 (85% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $10.20 (66% off)
- Rockstar Games Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $40.31 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $12.71 (64% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $7.56 (75% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Rockstar Games Sale.
- VR Sale [VR headsets may be required]
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [Steam] - $27.19 (32% off)
- Creed: Rise to Glory [Steam] - $6.37 (79% off)
- Fallout 4 VR [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Surgeon Simulator ER [Steam] - $5.95 (70% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming VR Sale.
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.66 (76% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of August, select between Vampyr, Hello Neighbor + Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek Collection, Wargroove, Call of Cthulhu, Little Big Workshop, Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition, Automachef, Through the Darkest of Times, American Fugitive, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, We Were Here Together, and A Case of Distrust. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before September 4.
Pay $1 or more for Killing Floor, along with the Mrs. Foster, Robot Special Character, Ash Harding, The Chickenator, and Reggie the Rocker DLC packs. Pay more than the average $10.95 for Killing Floor 2, along with the Foster Classic, Commando Chicken, Clot Backpack, Compound Bow, Community Weapon Pack 2, Community Weapon Pack 3 (Us vs. Them Total Conflict Pack), Community Weapons Pack, Nightfall Character Pack, and Camo Weapons DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive Killing Floor Incursion, along with the Killing Floor 2 Wasteland Bundle, Briar's Bobby Bundle, Tanaka's Biker Bundle, Hazmat Suit Bundle, DAR Assault Armor Bundle, Pajama Bundle, Cardboard Knight Bundle, Witch Hunter Outfit Bundle, Santa's Helper Outfit Bundle, Foster's Favorites Weapon Skin Pack, Mrs. Foster, Badass Santa Bundle, Headshot FX Pack 1, Headshot FX Pack 2, Grim Treatments Weapon Bundle, and Yuletide Horror Weapon Skin Bundle DLC packs; the Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Upgrade; and the Killing Floor Neon Character, Neon Weapons, Golden Weapons, Outbreak Character, and Golden Weapon Pack 2 DLC packs. These activate on Steam, while Killing Floor Incursion requires a VR headset.
Or Pay $1 or more for Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic, Meridian: Squad 22, Doodle Derby, Deadly 30, Safety First, and Dub Dash. Pay more than the average $6.41 for Slime-san: SuperSlime Edition, SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell, Dead End Job, and The Inner World. Pay $12 or more to also receive Outbuddies DX, Everreach: Project Eden, Vambrace: Cold Soul, Silver Chains, and The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia. These activate on Steam.
- DC Fandome
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Batman Trilogy [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's DC Fandome Sale.
- Coffee Stain Sale
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Goat Simulator [Steam] - $2.49 (75% off)
- Sanctum 2 [Steam] - $2.99 (80% off)
- A Story About My Uncle [Steam] - $2.59 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Coffee Stain Publisher Sale.
- Focus Home Interactive Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [Steam] - $15.29 (66% off)
- MudRunner [Steam] - $6.24 (75% off)
- Blood Bowl 2 [Steam] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Focus Home Interactive Publisher Sale.
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hitman GOTY Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Power Up With Big Savings Sale
- Uno - $3.00 (70% off)
- Monopoly Plus - $6.00 (60% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.50 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $6.00 (70% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew - $12.49 (50% off)
- Steep - $7.50 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends - $7.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Power Up With Big Savings Sale.
Steam
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (10% off) (Save an additional 10% if you own Rogue Legacy)
- Rocket Arena - $5.09 (83% off)
- DC Fandome Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection - $35.99 (40% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Batman Arkham VR [VR headset required] - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $9.99 (75% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from Steam's DC Fandome Sale.
- 0451 Sale
- BioShock: The Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $39.99 (50% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Prey - $14.99 (50% off)
- Alien Isolation - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Transistor - $2.99 (85% off)
- More from Steam's 0451 Sale.
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Remnant: From The Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- GreedFall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Astellia - $13.49 (50% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $12.35 (66% off)
- The Escapists Complete Pack - $6.70 (77% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $14.99 (70% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- West of Loathing - $6.37 (42% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Hypnospace Outlaw - $14.99 (25% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 21: DC Fandome