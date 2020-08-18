Evening Reading - August 18, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Bugsnax is not a kids game...— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 17, 2020
Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/81ljy4NAD5
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Have some nightmare fuel
Listen, my hips dont lie. pic.twitter.com/Nz4BamtRcT— Aarik aka Moobs (@Adoroable) August 18, 2020
I need that Men in Black memory eraser.
Kirby is doing his best
Kirby thought the presentation was going well pic.twitter.com/LucmaGwm4j— James Turner (@JamesTurner_42) August 17, 2020
We love Kirby.
Look at this bird picture!
A Cedar Waxwing in a Serviceberry shrub. pic.twitter.com/dSZTDURRvW— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) August 17, 2020
Helvetica takes amazing photos.
Music is cool
I had A LOT of requests for this one! X-Men: The Animated Series pic.twitter.com/D1W5TAAs0I— Samara Ginsberg (@samaracello) August 18, 2020
Always nice to hear some covers of the X-Men.
when waiting for a call with @gankstrr to start there's only one song i'm gonna play (cc @YoungHorses) pic.twitter.com/ndTq0dSTPd— Cabel (@cabel) August 18, 2020
Or Bugsnax.
Finally finished learning one of my favorite songs that I listen to when I am out of it so I can play it for myself.— SonicFox (@SonicFox) August 18, 2020
Gymnopédie No. 1 - Erik Satie
Enjoyyyyy pic.twitter.com/CKLNP8WjUw
#KarenStrikesAgain
San Francisco, California:— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 18, 2020
COVID-19 denier upset over the park being closed approaches security with a pair of scissors...pic.twitter.com/zxJAGSDoQ4
I wonder if she has been invited to the Republican National Convention yet.
MkLeo just wins
August 19, 2020
I stink at Fall Guys.
Kitty cats
Goodnight! ^^ pic.twitter.com/4V1WE4ljBP— Blaze The Cat (@SolGuardian_) August 18, 2020
They love each other.
Captain Hindsight reporting in
“In hindsight, the downvotes from people with more real-world experience than me were definitely justified,” says @PalmerLuckey pic.twitter.com/r17IcZqHpc— Ian Hamilton (@hmltn) August 18, 2020
Upon further review, garbage company Facebook acquiring Oculus was the worst thing to happen to the VR HMD company and their early adopters.
The Valve Index jumped 4000% today on the news that Facebook announced the destruction of any goodwilll that Oculus had.https://t.co/3UtQn0bBw0— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) August 18, 2020
Frog hat!
Look at him just chilling with a frog hat 🥺 pic.twitter.com/NY6fUmUdym— Chris DeLaBarrio (@ChrisDeLaBarrio) August 17, 2020
We could learn a lesson from this fish.
My haircut is not this cool
The colorist SNAPPED— IG: theBlingAddict (@stillT0XIC) August 18, 2020
pic.twitter.com/lWClZkRoET
This must have taken forever.
Tony Hawk's Pro Office Chair Riders
mentally i am here pic.twitter.com/R6b2JLEwZM— 🌺professional chadluver🌺 (@cabinetmans) August 18, 2020
Now with reverts!
AROOOOO pic.twitter.com/bZin8mJYY8— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 19, 2020
-
