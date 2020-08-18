Evening Reading - August 18, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Bugsnax is not a kids game...



Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/81ljy4NAD5 — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 17, 2020

Have some nightmare fuel

Listen, my hips dont lie. pic.twitter.com/Nz4BamtRcT — Aarik aka Moobs (@Adoroable) August 18, 2020

I need that Men in Black memory eraser.

Kirby is doing his best

Kirby thought the presentation was going well pic.twitter.com/LucmaGwm4j — James Turner (@JamesTurner_42) August 17, 2020

We love Kirby.

Look at this bird picture!

A Cedar Waxwing in a Serviceberry shrub. pic.twitter.com/dSZTDURRvW — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) August 17, 2020

Helvetica takes amazing photos.

Music is cool

I had A LOT of requests for this one! X-Men: The Animated Series pic.twitter.com/D1W5TAAs0I — Samara Ginsberg (@samaracello) August 18, 2020

Always nice to hear some covers of the X-Men.

when waiting for a call with @gankstrr to start there's only one song i'm gonna play (cc @YoungHorses) pic.twitter.com/ndTq0dSTPd — Cabel (@cabel) August 18, 2020

Or Bugsnax.

Finally finished learning one of my favorite songs that I listen to when I am out of it so I can play it for myself.



Gymnopédie No. 1 - Erik Satie



Enjoyyyyy pic.twitter.com/CKLNP8WjUw — SonicFox (@SonicFox) August 18, 2020

#KarenStrikesAgain

San Francisco, California:



COVID-19 denier upset over the park being closed approaches security with a pair of scissors...pic.twitter.com/zxJAGSDoQ4 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 18, 2020

I wonder if she has been invited to the Republican National Convention yet.

MkLeo just wins

I stink at Fall Guys.

Kitty cats

They love each other.

Captain Hindsight reporting in

“In hindsight, the downvotes from people with more real-world experience than me were definitely justified,” says @PalmerLuckey pic.twitter.com/r17IcZqHpc — Ian Hamilton (@hmltn) August 18, 2020

Upon further review, garbage company Facebook acquiring Oculus was the worst thing to happen to the VR HMD company and their early adopters.

The Valve Index jumped 4000% today on the news that Facebook announced the destruction of any goodwilll that Oculus had.https://t.co/3UtQn0bBw0 — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) August 18, 2020

Frog hat!

Look at him just chilling with a frog hat 🥺 pic.twitter.com/NY6fUmUdym — Chris DeLaBarrio (@ChrisDeLaBarrio) August 17, 2020

We could learn a lesson from this fish.

My haircut is not this cool

This must have taken forever.

Tony Hawk's Pro Office Chair Riders

Now with reverts!

